The city of Aspen Engineering Department has identified a number of high-risk intersections in the downtown core. In a work session Monday evening, council directed staff to work on a holistic approach to create safer corridors for cyclists, pedestrians and vehicles moving through the high-traffic blocks.
Project Manager PJ Murray explained to councilmembers that while bike path improvements at the entrance to Aspen or along dedicated streets in the West End and South Side have encouraged more bike commuters, those cyclists are then left up to their own volitions when they reach the heart of town.
“The core lacks any dedicated space or clear routing for bicycles,” she said. “When they get into downtown, their priority decreases and their infrastructure decreases.”
Additionally, Aspen’s wider streets such as Galena require pedestrians to step off the sidewalk into traffic for an extended journey in the roadway. She showed the bulbed corners and colored concrete to draw attention to pedestrians at Gondola Plaza. But, two blocks down at Hopkins, diagonally parked vehicles on both sides of the street mean narrow interactions with cyclists who do not have a dedicated lane — and a blind step out for pedestrians.
“Currently, the core is set up with a vehicle-centric approach,” Murray said.
The council had asked staff to present the pedestrian safety discussion after multiple accidents and a fatal vehicle/pedestrian interaction occurred this summer.
“The tragedy that occurred at Hyman and Galena this last summer just really draws attention on how much emphasis we need to put on safety in the core,” said councilmember Ward Hauenstein.
He along with his colleagues alluded to the need for a bigger conversation about the prioritization of automobiles downtown. He said if he could start from scratch, he “would design this entire corridor as car-free.”
Mayor Torre said that if conversation continues about reducing parking downtown to allow for bike lanes or extended sidewalks, there would also need to be alternatives suggested for where those vehicles go instead.
The city is planning on what they call a “living lab” this summer at the intersection of Cooper Avenue and Spring Street. The lab will utilize temporary infrastructure to mimic what could be a permanent change to increase safety.
Councilmember Ann Mullins said the city should use the opportunity to try techniques that could increase safety at each of the high-risk intersections.
“Great, do a living lab this summer, as long as it's replicable to other intersections, and think of it as a bigger picture,” she said.
Torre directed staff to look at ways to reduce “auto-dominance” in the core and bring the community character back to the forefront.
“It is a different way of thinking about our downtown,” he said. “We want our downtown to be special; we want our downtown to be safe.”