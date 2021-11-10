Aspen City Council unanimously supported a proposed policy change that would zoom in on the calculation of single-family and duplex affordable housing mitigation at their Tuesday regular meeting.
Council continued its discussion from July 12, during which council members asked for more information on affordable housing mitigation, although they were supportive of the proposal. City staff proposed a policy resolution in support of changes to the land use code that would eliminate the credit for existing floor area and use a gross rather than net floor area calculation when assessing affordable housing mitigation requirements on these types of developments and redevelopments, according to a memo from Principal Long-Range Planner Ben Anderson.
The changes would apply to single-family and duplex developments and would include all subgrade areas, garages and circulation features, most of which do not count as part of a home’s total floor area under the city’s current code.
On Tuesday, staff recommended approval of the changes as part of an ongoing effort to better coordinate the land use code in support of council’s affordable housing goals and in relationship to discussions with council about the effectiveness of Aspen’s growth management quota system in responding to the current development context, according to the memo.
“There’s a disconnect to some degree between the code and the mitigation for certain types of development in town,” Anderson said prior to the meeting. “Single-family development is driving a lot of the pressure that people are feeling and these potential changes begin to address that.”
He added that going forward, staff will be working with council to identify what changes might look like and whether the city is on the right path as they attempt to align the code with their affordable housing goals. He said that while not much has been changed in terms of the math, it could potentially be very impactful for future community projects.
Anderson added that the amendments would not alter development rights but have to do with calculations for housing mitigation. He said deferral rights would remain in place for full-time working residents.
During the public comment portion of the hearing, a resident said that the deferral right is unfair and the formula used to calculate the full-time employees that would be accounted for makes no sense. He said that a house he’s lived in for 26 years has always housed at least two FTEs, which has provided mitigation for the community.
“Yet if I were to tear down this house I would get no credit for the fact that, for the last 50 years, it’s mitigated housing,” he said.
Mayor Torre noted that many residents have similar concerns and asked city staff if those concerns would be addressed going forward. Even so, council was supportive of the proposal and sending it forward to the planning and zoning commission next week.
“I fully support this,” Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said. “I do want to see mitigation for commercial and residential to be more closely aligned but this is a good first step.”