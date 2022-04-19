Aspen City Council supported a work plan on Monday that includes a public education project on the entrance to Aspen.
At the council’s Monday work session, city staff asked council members to provide direction on a three-step plan that would lead to a community discussion on the 1998 Record of Decision and preferred alternatives to the entrance to Aspen — and what, exactly, the project entails. A Record of Decision, or ROD, is the legal, public documentation of the reasoning behind a project, including preferred alternatives. The entrance to Aspen has been a sticking point for decades and one that the Colorado Department of Transportation has followed closely.
Staff also asked council members to share their expectations for project completion and ideas about what success would look like.
“We’d really like to leave here with clarity, in particular around community education versus community engagement,” said Diane Foster, Aspen’s assistant city manager.
The city is already engaged in the first step of the plan, which consists of technical analysis and obtaining clarity around the ROD and preferred alternatives. The city is working with a third-party technical adviser and a local transportation engineering expert to conduct studies that will inform the process, according to a memo from staff.
The second step involves working with CDOT to understand the risks of opening the ROD and potential for funding. City Engineer Trish Aragon said this would be an important piece of the public education process as the city determines whether to reopen the ROD because of the potential risks. Any and all alternatives would be screened against 10 community objectives that officials decided in 1995 that the project must meet, according to the memo — those objectives include transportation capacity, financial limitations and emergency access.
The third step of the process would be the public education portion, which the city has already begun. Staff plans to meet with members of the Snowmass Town Council and the Pitkin County Board of Commissioners later this month, and then the Elected Officials Transportation Committee, to update each on the project before approaching the community later this fall and winter. The third step would include open houses, surveys, online education and a poll in late 2022 or early 2023 that would ask for public feedback.
Council was generally supportive of the efforts, although individual council members had different ideas of what the project should focus on. Councilman Skippy Mesirow asked for a broader perspective, saying he would not support using the project to focus solely on traffic and travel time.
“If the record is completed as an end in and of itself to reduce traffic and transit times, I see it as a predictable failure,” he said. “I just will not be able to find in the future that spending several hundred million dollars over probably a decade plus to reduce transit time by a few minutes is worth it. However, as a tool — as a means to an end — I think it can be very successful, and the end … is really transforming the experience of downtown Aspen over time.”
He said that in his view, the ROD is the best tool to transition roadways into spaces for community connection. Other council members supported looking closer at traffic growth and a potential valleywide light rail. Councilman Ward Hauenstein and John Doyle both said they would support a train between Aspen and Glenwood Springs. Doyle admitted that he doesn’t ride public transit often, but if a train was an option, he would gladly utilize it.
Councilwoman Rachel Richards said that she was more concerned about being able to communicate with the public about which alternatives were screened out of the project and why, and about accurate forecasts for valleywide growth.
“My fear has been that this Record of Decision — while it may not make it faster for drivers of single-occupant vehicle cars, it’s probably the greatest set of tools that the city of Aspen has to control traffic growth in the future,” she said. “And by foregoing those and perhaps seeing a new Record of Decision embarked upon that has different goals — you know, less congestion, quicker movement, getting through town, not controlling traffic growth — we could end up back with that unrestricted four-lane type thing or HOV only in the mornings … things that I think would just lead to unlimited traffic growth.”
Mayor Torre supported more information about potential modifications to the Aspen roundabout and the Castle Creek Bridge, and he said he was supportive of the public education plan.
“For me, success is going through this process, having the community dialogue that we’re going to have,” he said.