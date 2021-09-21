Aspen City Council supported a plan to improve pedestrian safety on Park Avenue that staff presented at a Monday work session — but not before residents of the area were given an opportunity to comment.
The plan would include a sidewalk along the east side of Park Avenue between Midland and Hopkins Avenues, improvements such as a raised crosswalk or additional stop signs at the intersection of Park and Hopkins, and stormwater improvements. The plan was made based on council direction from January of this year, when council members asked for a schematic of a two-way street with an attached sidewalk and intersection improvements.
Project Manager Carly McGowan said that tying in the stormwater side of the project accomplishes two goals in one budget.
“Constructing both projects now limits the need for more construction in the future,” she said. “In other words, we’d rather do stormwater and pedestrian improvements all at once rather than separately improving two different projects.”
Council was somewhat split on its support of the timing of the project, although all members expressed interest in moving forward. The project is currently scheduled for finalization in 2022 and construction sometime in 2023, with a cost estimate of $335,000. Councilmember Rachel Richards was the lone voice in support of advancing the project and getting started now.
“I’m just sitting here thinking, ‘Two more winters for these folks,’” she said. “I feel like it’s time to move forward with some stuff. I think you guys have done some really great work, and I don’t think you’re going to find a solution that doesn’t irritate somebody one way or the other.”
She added that community outreach is important to take into account, but the final plan doesn’t always reflect the data that were found in surveys and the like. Council decided to begin work on this plan in late 2019, and Richards said it has already been a long wait. She added that she was supportive of starting the stormwater project at the same time.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said he also supported the project, but was in favor of waiting until the public had time to review the project and respond. Mayor Torre, however, said he would not support the project at all until those who live and recreate on Park Avenue were heard from.
“I wish that we had shared this prior to this meeting to get some of that input from the neighbors on both sides of the street,” he said. “Before I am going to say, ‘Yes, go ahead and start spending money on the design for this,’ I would want that check-in. So I’m not going to be able to support this this evening because I think that this should go out to the neighbors for their input — or their awareness, at least.”
He added that he still favored exploring turning Park Avenue into a one-way street, which was dismissed by council in January in favor of the two-way option. Torre also said he doubted that $335,000 would be enough to cover the whole project.
Council members and a handful of residents that appeared at the meeting wondered how the project would impact properties and driveways on Park Avenue. McGowan said that the northern driveways at 317 and 325 Park Ave. would be affected by the sidewalk, but impacts to other properties were unlikely.
To make room for 3-4 feet of sidewalk, the project proposes narrowing the roadway to 20 feet, allowing 10 feet of space in each lane. Council asked staff to immediately begin the public outreach process and try to put the project on this fall’s budget calendar for discussion.