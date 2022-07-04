Aspen City Council will consider an arts and culture grant program expansion at its work session on Tuesday afternoon.
To celebrate the Independence Day holiday, the council will not meet today . Tuesday’s discussion will focus on the grant program and whether to use additional real estate transfer tax dollars to fund it.
In November, Aspen voters approved an amendment to the city’s municipal code that allowed RETT money to continue funding the Wheeler Opera House in addition to programs at the Red Brick Center for the Arts, and removed the $100,000 cap on arts and culture grants. The measure passed with 71% support from the Aspen electorate.
According to a memorandum from Lisa Rigsby Peterson, executive director of the Wheeler Opera House, the passage of measure 2A coincided with a rise in RETT collections related to increases in Aspen’s housing market. In 2021, the RETT collected a total of $10,848,886, and in May 2022, totals reached $4,909,547 — a 37% increase over the same time period in 2021.
With the passage of 2A, the Red Brick will now receive an estimated annual amount of $250,000 for operating expenses and capital project support, where it previously received about $30,000 a year from RETT funds. Wheeler staff and the grants steering committee is proposing an expansion of the grants program as well as two new arts grant divisions — the Aspen Artist Fellowship division and the Asset and Acquisition Assistance Support division — to best utilize the additional RETT funding available, Peterson wrote in the memo.
“This proposal is intended to allocate the additional resources available via RETT collections in accordance with the grants’ overall program philosophy and strategic focus area with fiscal responsibility and sustainability through varying economic conditions,” she wrote. “Despite increased collections in recent years, it is important to implement programming that can be maintained in times of less robust RETT collections and preserve capacity to support the specific, primary uses of RETT funding, the Red Brick Center for the Arts and the Wheeler Opera House in addition to expanded grants funding.”
The two new grant divisions will be pilot programs, she added. If approved by city council, they will be assessed and reevaluated prior to the 2024 grant cycle. Peterson is proposing between $800,000 and $1.2 million in 2023 funding for the arts and culture grants program, as well as between $40,000 and $60,000 for the Aspen Artist Fellowship and between $500,000 and $1 million for the Asset and Acquisition division.
An increase in the arts and culture program funding pool will encourage eligible organizations to submit more impactful applications and is the most efficient way to support the arts and cultural community, Peterson wrote, but in years with lower funding, the volunteer review committee could recommend not to allocate all available funding since committee members will prioritize the highest-caliber applications.
“A strong arts and culture grant program is a vital tool to achieve council’s stated goal of contributing to the cultural vibrancy of the Aspen community,” Peterson wrote. “It is essential to continue to support arts and cultural organizations via this historically successful program that allows grantees to apply for organizational or program support in the areas most important to the organization applying.”
The creation of the fellowship program will support individual and organizational creative vitality, she added, which will strengthen the work of the individual and stimulate creative community dialogue around pressing issues. The Asset and Acquisition division will help local arts and cultural non-profit organizations keep their facilities operating effectively while also encouraging innovation by supporting the purchase of new equipment and materials.
Peterson will ask the council to provide direction on whether the proposals meet the council’s vision for the use of RETT funds, what the annual budget should be for each division and whether they would like to see a different type of arts and cultural support that has not been mentioned.
The work session will take place at 4 p.m. in council chambers at Aspen City Hall on Tuesday. The meeting will be open to the public to observe in person or on Zoom. A link to the agenda and Zoom meeting can be found at cityofaspen.com.