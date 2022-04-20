At a joint work session on Tuesday, members of the Aspen City Council and the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners took the opportunity to update each other on efforts to regulate short-term rentals and to consider ways of working together on the issue.
In recent months, city and county officials have each discussed STRs at length and started to enact restrictions to regulate their impacts on the community. On April 13, the BOCC unanimously moved an ordinance on second reading that would regulate short-term rental applications in unincorporated areas of Pitkin County and require applicants to use the property they intend to rent out as their principal residence. However, issues surrounding the ordinance are still subject to change.
Homeowners who have owned their home for at least 10 years would be exempt under the current language. The ordinance would not affect STRs in municipalities like Aspen or Snowmass Village, which are actively reevaluating STRs on their own. A third reading of the ordinance is scheduled for May 11.
“We do have a split on the board right now,” Commissioner Steve Child said Tuesday. “A couple of us are thinking that we shouldn’t base it on the ownership or the 10-year timespan but allow anybody with a residence to do a short-term rental, but they’re only limited to a certain number of weeks a year.”
While members of the BOCC are split on the issue, Child explained that the board was primarily concerned about people purchasing houses, never living in them and renting them out as mini hotels.
“One of the reasons that we looked at the primary residence is because it is a natural way to kind of limit the use of short-term rentals,” said Cindy Houben, the county’s director of community development. “The exception to the primary ownership requirement, this was to kind of give a nod to the fact that as we’ve evolved as a resort economy, our past has always had folks renting out their units to a certain extent, and so we wanted to acknowledge those families who have been here longer and have participated in this for a consistent period of time.”
The number of years of home ownership to be eligible for the exemption was bounced around a lot, Houben added — from 40 to 30 to 10 years. The BOCC also expressed an interest in regulating STRs in rural and remote zoned areas near Redstone. Houben said the last time she checked, there were 26 cabins listed as STRs in rural and remote areas.
“You probably — if you’re familiar with that zone district — understand that it’s a high alpine environment, that it’s typically a half-mile away from a winter maintained road, that services are very limited,” she said. “So the board considered a total prohibition in that zone district, but an amendment was made to the current ordinance for consideration whether or not someone could prove that they actually do have access to emergency services and would not harm in any way the intent of the zone district or any public or private lands in that zone district.”
At the city level, Aspen is currently working to draft legislation that will regulate STRs within the city. A moratorium on new STR licenses was put into effect by the council in December and will expire on Sept. 30. The city is using this time to develop regulations that will more closely align with the Aspen Area Community Plan and the council’s climate goals.
Community Development Director Phillip Supino said there are currently 1,300 active STR permits in the city, all of which were approved before the moratorium went into effect. They will not need to be renewed until Sept. 30.
Supino also updated the BOCC on the council’s recent work on STR regulations, such as their support for a tax question that would potentially go before voters in the fall of 2023, and their support for regulating STRs by zone district rather than citywide. The council also has supported capping STRs in some capacity in residential zone districts.
“It’s about a balance,” Mayor Torre said. “The question for me — and I believe, for the council — is not about the individual, necessarily, it’s about the community and overall community impacts.”
Commissioners and council members discussed how they would like to collaborate with each other going forward. Aspen City Manager Sara Ott said she and County Manager Jon Peacock are having discussions about what a partnership would look like, but said she was not ready to provide a definitive answer at this time. Another joint work session has been set for July 19.
At the BOCC’s third reading of the STR ordinance on May 11, there will be opportunities for public comment. Supino will return to the city council at a May 9 work session, and staff plans to offer drafts of the legislation in the coming weeks.