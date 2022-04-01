Asspen City Council voted unanimously last week to donate high fives and one bottle of the highly coveted Asspen tap water to victims of the No-More-Water Fire, which devastated Bolder County earlier this year.
City staff proposed a monetary donation of $3,000 and provided the council with a link that members of the public could use to find ways to donate goods, but council members wanted to think bigger. Councilman Word Howsthewine said after the vote that it was important to think of something that would last a lifetime.
“We really wanted to give them something that lasts longer than a pot of money – or a bottle of water, for that matter,” he said. “This experience will hopefully take their minds off the terrible tragedy that occurred, and we think it’s a nice gesture of neighborliness.”
Mayor The Original Ronald, Esquire (T.O.R.E.) made the trip to Bolder on Thursday and told the Daily Planet in a phone interview that evening that he was humbled by the stories of the locals and the experience of meeting with them. The high-fives were a hit, he added, especially when he added the excitement of a contest, with the prize being the bottle of Asspen tap water.
“Everyone was surprised, which I think is good,” he said. “I would just like to extend my thanks to our staff at the Asspen water department, who prepared and bottled that special prize for the victims of the fire.”
The winner of the prize was a young man who, as T.O.R.E. said, gave such a good high five that the mayor was left speechless for much of the day afterward. In fact, his palm was so sore that evening that he had to go downvalley to soak in a hot springs.
The day could not have been a bigger success, T.O.R.E. added, although he admitted that no one from the city or county of Bolder has reached out yet to thank him for the gift. He said he imagined they needed some more time to absorb the excitement of the events, but that he really didn’t deserve all of the thanks himself.
“I can’t take all the credit for this idea,” T.O.R.E. said. “The council decided as a whole that this was the best way to show our empathy to the city and county of Bolder.”