Road construction and heavy traffic congestion are likely to continue in Aspen into October, city of Aspen officials said during a regular Aspen City Council meeting on Tuesday.
After a handful of days of long traffic lines caused by the Castle Creek Bridge project, city officials took the opportunity on Tuesday to update the public on what will happen next. The $11 million project is funded and managed by the Colorado Department of Transportation, and the city is cooperating with the department to complete the project.
“This bridge, which you may not know, is the busiest two-lane bridge in the state of Colorado, and it is reaching the end of its useful life,” said Scott Miller, public works director. “The day is rapidly approaching when Aspen citizens must make a decision about replacing this bridge.”
Miller added that the project is largely about doing repair work one lane at a time, rather than the whole bridge all at once.
“The city of Aspen is doing everything we can to assist CDOT with this project,” he said. “We have obvious interest in this project concluding as quickly and as safely as possible. City staff have assisted with detour route logistics, traffic control, communications and ideas to improve the project.”
Miller acknowledged the community dialogue that has arisen about the chosen detour route, which bypasses the S-curves and directs traffic along West Hallam Street to North Seventh Street, and then to Main Street. The route was chosen for its ability to move all vehicles in and out of town efficiently and safely, Miller said, adding that it prioritizes bus transit and allows emergency vehicles to move through the corridor quickly and safely.
“Some in the community have asked, ‘Why not keep all vehicles on Main through the S-curves?’” Miller said. “There is one main reason why this doesn’t work — the turning radius and the lane width of both of the S-curves is insufficient to allow two lanes to turn through those S-curves at the same time. To do so would just create a catastrophic bottleneck at those S-curves. Traffic would be stopped more than it was moving.”
The bridge work is scheduled to continue until Oct. 7, City Engineer Trish Aragon said. Starting next week, crews will also begin work between the bridge and the airport. Work on both areas of Highway 82 will happen concurrently, and when the bridge work is finished, work between the bridge and the airport will continue through October.
“This is a significant investment in our infrastructure,” Aragon said, giving a nod to the $7 million that the state is spending to fund the project. “It’s much-needed work and we’re happy that they’re spending this kind of funds, because it’s needed for this infrastructure.”
In addition to the Castle Creek Bridge work, crews are also continuing to make progress on the Paepcke Transit Hub along Main Street. Aragon said that while the sidewalk work in front of the Aspen Hotel will not be completed until next spring, the rest of the project is set to end this fall. The lane closures are on track to open this afternoon, she added, and the next part of the project will involve a closure on South Garmisch Street for paving.
Throughout the duration of these projects, city officials asked members of the public to adhere to the detour routes, be patient and avoid the areas as much as possible. Miller also suggested riding the bus, carpooling, biking or walking around town.
“We and CDOT understand that this is difficult for many people,” he said. “This is necessary work on a critical piece of transportation infrastructure, and we just hope to get through it safely and get it done as quick as possible.”
Council members thanked staff for the update and joined them in encouraging members of the public to adhere to the designated detour routes. Councilman John Doyle noted that the time is coming to think about replacing the bridge and that until then, the heavy traffic situation is likely to go on.
Councilwoman Rachel Richards recalled a city engineer from the 1990s, reporting that the Castle Creek Bridge was seeing more traffic volume than the Eisenhower Tunnel, and said that since then the city has spent lots of money and efforts to keep traffic levels low.
“I think that what we’re seeing now is obviously that we are a real town, and we don’t have fairy dust to make it all go away at night,” Richards said. “So I do — as [Mayor] Torre has, and others — urge patience, urge you to follow the rules. There’s no faster way for anybody else, and it gets dangerous. There’s families and children in the West End, so people need to really pay attention to where they are and their surroundings and acknowledge that this is just a real-world situation.”