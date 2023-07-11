The Aspen City Council discussed the sale process for the 79 new units at Burlingame Ranch Phase III that will become ready for occupancy this fall.
Phase III will include 100% deed-restricted affordable housing units that will be put up for lottery and sale through the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority. The unit mix includes 25 one-bedroom, 17 two-bedroom and 37 three-bedroom units. This phase of the complex is expected to house around 200 local employees, on top of the 400-plus currently housed within the project’s previous two phases.
“For those lotteries to begin in September, it’s important for us to get the word out soon so that interested households can get qualified with APCHA by mid-August so that they can prepare in the first lottery group that’s going to happen in September,” said Chris Everson, affordable housing development project manager for the city.
The 79 units will be sold in four groups, two buildings at a time, roughly between September and November. Everson also asked the council for direction on three other aspects of the unit sales, all of which were proposed at the council’s last Burlingame discussion in March.
Everson said the affordability of the units is expected to pose some issues for some buyers, especially those in the mid-Category 2 income range and lower, and asked whether the council wanted to continue to allow bidders to bid up one category. He also asked if council was supportive of a rightsizing pilot program to incentivize homeowners to downsize to smaller units and free up bedrooms, and whether they were supportive of prioritizing buyers who were employed within the Aspen area.
Although some council members acknowledged that some buyers feel locked into their income category and bidding up one category allows some flexibility, the council ultimately did not support allowing that ability in this sale.
“I think especially since we’re talking about capital reserves now too, people might get in over their heads,” said Councilman John Doyle.
The council was supportive of allowing five households in the first two lottery groups to bid on a smaller unit and downsize, as long as the pilot program remains within the Burlingame Ranch project. The rightsizing program currently is being piloted across APCHA’s ownership inventory, allowing homeowners to “swap” units in an effort to maximize bedroom space for families who need it. At the APCHA board’s most recent meeting, staff reported that they were seeing more interest in upsizing than downsizing.
At Burlingame, the council was supportive of allowing as many households to downsize as possible, and said they would raise the cap above five units if there was enough interest after the first two lottery groups.
“I feel a duty up here to maximize our bedrooms in this community,” said Councilman Sam Rose. “I really feel strongly that we should either raise the number or uncap the amount.”
When the lotteries open, applicants who express interest in downsizing will receive some priority in the lottery process, Everson said.
There wasn’t much debate on the topic of employment location. The council supported prioritizing sales to applicants who are employed within Aspen’s urban growth boundary at the time of purchase. They also supported allowing the prioritization in perpetuity, as opposed to initial sales.
Rose said that Aspen city limits felt too narrow for him, but the urban growth boundary allows more flexibility for switching jobs and also those who work at valued businesses outside city limits to apply for a unit.
“I thought that I was more supportive of initial sales only, but again, I think to really support the goals of our community in perpetuity, we’ve heard on every topic,” Mayor Torre added. “Workforce housing — this checks that box. Minimizing commuter traffic — this checks that box. So I think there’s a lot here.”
Today, the council will vote on a resolution to approve the sale process that was finalized on Monday. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at Aspen City Hall, and members of the public will be invited to make comments at the beginning of the meeting.