As the city of Aspen transitions into its new home on Rio Grande Place, residents can rest assured that the city’s website is not going anywhere and public notices such as council and board meeting information will still be accessible.
Going forward, meeting agendas will continue to be posted on the city’s website and a number of other platforms several days prior to each meeting. Residents looking for information about city council agendas or minutes can find links on the city of Aspen’s Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as physical copies of meeting agendas in the lobby of the current and new City Hall office buildings during business hours. Agendas are also posted online regularly.
“The council made the choice for online publishing. That comes around every year, each January,” City Manager Sara Ott said in an interview Tuesday. “As a courtesy, we post the agenda in the lobby in the armory and City Hall during business hours. There are already two ways that cost the community nothing to get the agenda.”
City council agendas are usually posted on Friday afternoons before work sessions and regular meetings occur on Mondays and Tuesdays. To find the agendas online, visit cityofaspen.com, click on the icon labeled “council meetings,” and then click on the “current city webcast/meetings & agendas” tab on the green menu on the left hand side of the screen. Agendas and minutes from past meetings as well as agendas for upcoming meetings are published on the webcast page once they are finalized.
There, residents can also view meeting packets, which include memos for upcoming discussions, and watch meetings live via GrassRoots TV while meetings are in session.
Some of these links did not exist prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Communications Director Denise White said that the city is still making improvements to the website and has adjusted the site internally to make it easier to navigate.
Despite these efforts, an Aspen resident attended city council meetings and spoke during public comment twice last month to ask the city to do more to keep the public informed. He said he gets most of his news and information from local newspapers and wondered why meeting agendas are no longer published in print.
“[I am] very disappointed in the way the city communicates with its citizens,” Mike Maple said on Nov. 23. “As I’ve said before, it starts with the agendas for city council, boards and commissions not being published. They should absolutely be published in the paper. Requiring people to go to the website and find it is just inconvenient and ridiculous.”
After public comment, city council and staff discussed the issue further. Mayor Torre said he gets frustrated with navigating websites himself sometimes and would like to revisit the conversation about publishing meeting agendas in the local newspapers.
“There are some scheduling challenges with the newspapers’ deadlines for printing the agendas in the paper,” Ott said during the meeting. “The other piece that I would add is that it’s three clicks to get to your agenda on the website. You click the calendar date where it tells you the location and time of the council meeting, and then if you choose to look at the specific agenda and packet, it’s one more click. So it is not, in my opinion, very difficult to navigate that, and if anyone needs any help, we’re more than happy to show them how to navigate through that website.”
Ott added on Tuesday that anyone with questions can call the city manager’s office or the city clerk’s website at any time for help finding agendas.
City Clerk Nicole Henning told the Aspen Daily News that she has not received complaints or calls from other residents having trouble with the website, and the city does not have plans to change the timing or method of publishing the agendas at this time.
City council did not meet this week since it was the fifth week of the month and also Hanukkah week. Next week, the council will hold a housing retreat on Monday and Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. and lasting through both days. There will be a regular council meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and the agendas for both days of the retreat and regular meeting will be posted on Thursday or Friday.
The council is still scheduled to meet in the lower level of the armory until Jan. 10, but the city will hold a grand opening of the new City Hall on Dec. 8 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.