A 9th Judicial District judge ruled in favor of the Aspen Board of Realtors twice on Thursday, concluding a lawsuit over the legality of the city of Aspen’s Ordinance 27 from 2021, which placed temporary moratoriums on short-term rental activity and residential building.
The ruling finds that the adoption of Ordinance 27 violated Colorado’s open meetings law and denies the city’s request to dismiss the claims. It also serves as the final say in a case that has been ongoing since December 2021, including a ruling on March 13, 2022 granting preliminary injunction — which declared Ordinance 27 unenforceable.
Now that the moratoriums have ceased and new legislation has been implemented to regulate short-term rentals and residential building, including a new STR tax, Ordinance 27 feels like a thing of the past. Still, having a conclusive decision is significant, said Chris Bryan, the Garfield & Hecht attorney representing ABOR.
“We are pleased that the Pitkin County District Court conclusively ruled that the Aspen City Council violated state law by ambushing the public in declaring a so-called ‘emergency’ moratorium without giving the legally-required notice,” Bryan said in a statement. “The court rulings today solidify the rulings that ABOR previously won, including the preliminary injunction that ABOR won in March of 2022.”
ABOR’s argument that Ordinance 27 violated the open meetings law was based on the lack of pre-meeting notice before the council meeting on Dec. 7, 2021. On Thursday, Pitkin County District Judge Anne Norrdin wrote that Ordinance 27 did not comply with the open meetings law and ruled that the ordinance has no force or effect.
The injunctive relief was sought during the moratorium so that ABOR would not need to wait for a trial ruling, Bryan added, and the lawsuit continued after it was granted. Thursday’s rulings award ABOR reasonable attorney’s fees and costs under the state open meetings law, and also gives ABOR the opportunity to move to dismiss a constitutional claim for due process, which Bryan said was secondary to the other claims.
“This should serve as a stern reminder to elected officials everywhere that nobody, not even government, is above the law,” Bryan continued. “As a result of the Aspen City Council’s illegal actions, the city of Aspen will now have to foot the bill for ABOR’s costs and attorney’s fees, pursuant to the Colorado statute known as the open meetings law and the court’s recent orders.”
The city said in a statement that the procedural issues related to the open meetings law had already been addressed by the lawful adoption of Ordinance 6, which they said led to important legislation to regulate demolition, affordable housing and STRs.
“Although the action today allows the attorneys for ABOR to seek fees for the portion of the case alleging the violation of the open meetings law, that is an unfortunate cost of litigation under certain state laws,” Aspen City Attorney Jim True said in the statement. “We disagree with the Judge’s determination regarding the open meetings law but respect her decision and followed that decision when adopting Ordinance No. 6. And, we applaud the portion of the Judge’s orders today that again rejects the allegations of ABOR that the city acted in bad faith or fraudulently in adopting the moratorium as an emergency ordinance.”
Norrdin acknowledged in her ruling that in the preliminary injunction order last March, she declined to rule on the council’s determination that an emergency existed because a municipality’s definition of what does or does not constitute an emergency is a legislative question, not a judicial one. She also wrote on Thursday that “the declaration of an emergency in Ordinance 27 is hardly ‘feeble.’”
“The court found that [ABOR] did not make a showing of bad faith or fraud at the preliminary injunction hearing, and the needle has not moved on this issue,” Norrdin wrote. “The court earlier observed in its preliminary injunction order that Ordinance 27 included 35 recitals declaring the council’s rationale and memorialized the council’s conclusion that the ordinance was necessary for the preservation of the public peace, health, or safety. Those findings remain accurate.”
Ordinance 27 was replaced with Ordinance 6 on March 15, 2022, which implemented a new moratorium on residential building. STR activity was paused under the separate Ordinance 26. Ordinance 6 sunset on Aug. 8, and Ordinance 26 followed on Sept. 30.
The city of Aspen now accepts applications for short-term rental permits and residential development projects under a new set of regulations, which were passed last summer.
For more information about Aspen’s current STR regulations, visit aspen.gov/strs. Information about the city’s current residential building regulations can be found at aspen.gov/1384/residential-building-regulations-update.