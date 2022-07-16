The tension between Jing and the city of Aspen eased this week after the city reached out to the restaurant to apologize for an error that could have resulted in legal action.
After Jing threatened litigation just over a week ago if the city did not allow the restaurant to rebuild its COVID-era outdoor installation, the city notified the owners earlier this week that their land-use application to expand their dining room and replace their front-facing windows — which the restaurant submitted on April 19 — was lost in the shuffle and city officials did not see it.
“What they had submitted was a land-use application,” said Amy Simon, city planning director. “We reached out, apologized for our oversight and invited them to let us know how they’d like to move forward.”
Confusion ensued this spring when Jing was told that they, like other downtown restaurants, would need to remove their outdoor structure by May 1 unless they were actively pursuing measures to modify it — such as submitting a land-use application for a building permit. While Mezzaluna, Mi Chola and Aspen Tap submitted similar applications and were given permission to keep their temporary installations while the approval process was ongoing, Jing felt left in the dust.
Owners Frank and Kate Lu told the Aspen Daily News that at the time they felt singled out as the only downtown restaurant that would not be allowed to keep their installation, but now they are glad things can move forward.
“I feel half angry and half hopeful,” Kate Lu said. “We have given our best 20 years to Aspen. We vote, we have created 40 jobs, we support local charities. All I want is to get this done.”
The restaurant will now be allowed to keep its outdoor patio in place while its land-use application moves through the approval process. Jing is requesting land-use approval for an expanded dining room and new windows to allow more fresh air and light into the restaurant, in addition to more dining room seating.
Because Jing is located in Aspen’s historic downtown core, once the land-use application is approved, the restaurant will need to acquire approval from the Historic Preservation Commission before they can obtain a building permit and begin construction. The city is currently reviewing the land-use application for the windows for completion, and they have not given Jing a timeline as far as when approval could be granted.
Frank Lu said he is hoping for things to move along swiftly.
“I love Aspen,” he said. “I love you, city hall, but I hope you can work as hard as me. Work, work, work, seven days a week. Please.”
Ben Rose, an attorney representing Jing, said that Jing would like to have the process completed by winter. He added that he hopes the city will work with Jing as swiftly as they did with other restaurants in similar situations, and is pleased that so far, the city seems willing to do so.
“Our one goal is to create a great outdoor space at Jing that enriches Aspen and can withstand winter,” he said. “We are optimistic that we have started a new chapter with the city, which will result in the project’s timely completion.”
Ideally, Rose said the process should not take longer than two months, which is the length of time it took for Mezzaluna’s application to be processed. Jing is hoping for the same treatment.
“We appreciate the city of Aspen acknowledging that things could have been handled differently,” Rose continued. “It is true that Jing suffered a large financial loss by removing its structure, but the only thing that matters now is moving forward.”