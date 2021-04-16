The owners of a designated landmark Main Street property will be allowed to convert their unused floor area space into three Transferable Development Rights, or TDRs, after Aspen City Council Tuesday unanimously approved the ordinance on second reading.
This will keep the property between a carriage house at 314 W. Main St. and the Queen Anne-style Smith-Elisha House on the adjacent lot true to its historic, circa-1890 roots by honoring distance and open space, elected officials determined before the unanimous vote.
The request for a historic landmark lot split, of two 4,500-square-foot lots, was approved by ordinance in 2003. With that came a bonus 500-square-foot floor area. The structures remain in their original 19th-century locations to this day.
Wendy Sturgis said she and her husband have owned 314 W. Main for two and a half years and that they take the responsibility of the historic property “very seriously.”
“Our intention is to preserve the footprint and protect the house,” Sturgis said during the meeting.
The value of the three TDRs could be in the neighborhood of $510,000, Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said Tuesday.
That might actually be on the low side, as the most recently extinguished TDR was on Feb. 4, with a disclosed price of $210,000, said Jim Pomeroy, city zoning enforcement officer.
In an email Thursday, Pomeroy also wrote, “TDRs are an unregulated private market, and the sale price is not always disclosed to us when a TDR is extinguished.”
Hauenstein said Tuesday night that he wants further examination of the TDR program, which allows density to be moved from a property to a site able to accommodate more square footage.
During a March 9 council meeting, when the ordinance was considered on first reading, elected officials asked for an overview of the TDR program that started in 2002 — in particular, the floor area tied to each TDR, the “landing sites” (locations) and the buyer’s rights.
Sarah Yoon, Aspen’s preservation planner, answered some of council’s questions from the March 9 first reading of Ord. No. 03, Series of 2021.
“A TDR certificate is calculated in increments of 250 square feet of floor area or 500 square feet of net livable area.” Landing sites for TDRs are detailed in Chapter 26.710 (Zone Districts),” she wrote in an April 5 memo to Mayor Torre and council. “TDRs may be sold, assigned, transferred or conveyed. Under the direction of city council, staff is in the process of preparing an information only memo about the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) program.”
According to the city, calculations indicate there are 795.16 square feet of unbuilt floor area on the lot at 314 W. Main, which accounts for the three TDRs with 45.16 square feet remaining.
Main Street treasure
The unanimous vote Tuesday belies the number of questions most of council had for planner Yoon and Sara Adams of BendonAdams LLC, representing the owners of 314 W. Main. Voting in favor of the motion introduced by Ann Mullins were Hauenstein, Rachel Richards, Skippy Mesirow and Torre.
Richards, who called the historic properties “one of the real treasures of Main Street,” said the TDRs are preferable to development on this site.
“The essence of the TDR is to move growth and development from an inappropriate location to an appropriate location,” she said.
Richards later pointed to Bar X Ranch, the free-market development adjacent to the deed-restricted Burlingame Ranch, as an appropriate landing site for TDRs.
Despite being contiguous and tied together by history, the properties at 314 W. Main and 320 W. Main (site of the larger Queen Anne Victorian) have different owners and no relationship to each other, Adams said.
The Historic Preservation Commission reviewed the application on Feb. 24 and provided a unanimous recommendation to the city in favor of establishing up to three TDRs through Resolution 05, Series of 2021.
HPC Vice Chair Jeffrey Halferty said Thursday that TDRs provide a way to meet the objective in the guidelines of minimizing large additions on historic resources.
When asked of the origins of the estimated $510,000 figure for three TDRs that he cited during the meeting, Hauenstein said he had been advised by two sources that the city of Aspen TDRs had sold lately for about $175,000 — while the county TDRs are running closer to $400,000 each.
And while his questions about the TDR program might be global in nature, Hauenstein said he supported the rights for 314 W. Main because “I think it’s the right thing to do. I can’t find justification for not supporting it.”
Though not within the HPC’s purview, Councilmember Ann Mullins on Tuesday asked the owners of 314 W. Main to coordinate the color of the carriage house with that of the Elisha House.
“It’s a real disconnect right now to have the carriage house so different from the main house,” she said.
Lee Mulcahy, a member of the public tuning in to the meeting virtually, criticized Mullins’ comments on coordinated paint color as infringing on private property rights. Mayor Torre thanked Mulcahy for his input but said that wasn’t the main focus on Tuesday’s conversation about TDRs.