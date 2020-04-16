A prominent developer is proposing that the city of Aspen expedite building permits to spur more construction activity this summer as a means of economic stimulus.
Mark Hunt, who oversees a portfolio of more than a dozen local commercial properties, along with consultants working on his behalf, a few weeks ago pitched a plan to city officials that would allow them to get started sooner on a number of downtown commercial projects, all of which already have approvals.
The existing buildings that would be redeveloped under Hunt’s plans — most of which have been approved for years — also have current tenants on short-term leases, some of whom might be amenable to calling it quits sooner, while others likely are hoping to hang onto their spaces for as long as possible. Hunt said that almost all his tenants have expressed concern about paying rent through this crisis.
At least one of Hunt’s tenants, Ryno’s Pub and Pizzeria in the Bidwell building at 434 E. Cooper Ave., has already agreed to a lease termination for the end of the month, which owner Ryan Sweeney said in a social media post last week was earlier than he was anticipating.
Construction in Pitkin County is shut down in order to stem the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. But once the stay-at-home order closing nonessential business is lifted, Hunt said he would like to get started on as many of his downtown projects as possible, including redevelopments of the Bidwell building and the Buckhorn Arms building at 730 E. Cooper Ave. Hunt also has approvals for a number of other projects that have yet to commence, including 517 E. Hopkins Ave. and 307 S. Mill St. All the above listed projects are currently under various levels of building permit review.
Some of those projects may not have permits until the fall, at the earliest, or next year under the normal process. Hunt said that starting them this summer would put 300 to 400 construction tradespeople to work and boost building permit fees paid to the city at a time when the general fund is expected to suffer due to lower sales tax receipts.
And with two of the summer’s top events — the Food & Wine Classic and Aspen Ideas Festival — already canceled, a shortened Aspen Music Festival and School schedule and the likelihood of fewer tourists in town, accelerating construction in summer 2020 could be a positive, said Chris Bendon, who represents the developer.
If the upcoming months amount to a long offseason, “it would be advantageous to focus this disruptive work during a time when there are fewer people and [events] to be disrupted,” he said.
Ann Mullins, a member of Aspen City Council who is working with the planning, development and construction sector on the COVID-19 economic recovery, said she has heard from multiple industry representatives — not just Hunt’s team — on accelerating construction this summer.
“One of the things we are hearing from developers is that the money is out there,” to start projects, unlike the 2009 recession where financing for real estate endeavors dried up. “The premise from my sector is that one of the quickest ways to reignite the economy is to get people back into town.” Those hundreds of construction workers would be spending money at grocery stores and restaurants, bringing an influx of activity into town.
More work would also ripple through architecture and design offices, said Mullins, who founded a landscape architecture firm before her time on city council.
But what is good for one sector of the economy may have negative consequences for another, Mullins said.
“We want to get everything out on the table and see where those conflicts are,” she said.
Those most at risk if redevelopment projects are accelerated would be the businesses that would lose their spaces, forcing them into an expensive relocation proposition or shutting down for good.
“We want to support these local businesses,” she said.
Sweeney, of Ryno’s, said he was first given a draft lease termination last week, but was then told to hold off on signing. But with Hunt hoping to get started sooner rather than later on building construction, he found himself in limbo because he wasn’t interested in staying open unless he could remain through the fall.
Ultimately, he agreed to the lease termination effective by the end of the month on April 15.
“I’m a little numb to it,” Sweeney said Wednesday, after a week spent unsure when Ryno’s would be closing. “There are a couple of different ways to look at it. I knew the next couple of months would be brutal, but I also saw a need for what I provide into the summer and fall — affordable food and drinks.”
He said he is most upset for his employees. He had 25 on staff before the COVID-19 dine-in restaurant shut down, with 15 still on payroll since for takeout and delivery orders.
Sweeney said he will be on the lookout for another space, but at “standard Aspen rent” rates, he would have to double his menu prices, he said.
“Part of me wants to think that maybe I am being let off because the next few months are losers, but I wanted to continue the business for as long as possible.”
Now, he plans to close Sunday or Monday, depending on how long his inventory lasts, and then begin moving his equipment.
“Thanks for the memories, Aspen,” he wrote on social media. While the businesses opened in 2012 with a 16-month lease, delays in the start of construction meant he had an eight-year run in the space. “While we knew it was inevitable but the timing came as a surprise.”
A majority of Aspen City Council would have to approve a plan that would expedite building permits, which Hunt said could be accomplished by allowing demolition, foundation and superstructure permits to be released one at a time, instead of all at once.
As of yet, there isn’t a work session on the council schedule to discuss the idea. Mullins said the discussion needs to happen in the context of all other strategies the city is considering to hasten the economic recovery. Care must be taken to ensure that strategies designed to elicit short term benefits don’t have a long-term detrimental effect. But decisions have to be made soon. She added that streamlining the building permit process has been a long-term city goal.
Bendon, Hunt’s planning consultant, said he has grown frustrated with the delay. The speed of business tends to be faster than the speed of government, and that has become ever more true as businesses struggle to stay afloat, having to make difficult decisions on short notice.
“Every week that goes by, that’s like six months,” he said.
As for the impact on businesses like Ryno’s that may see operations come to an early end, “We are in a period where there are no easy conversations, no easy solutions.”