The city of Aspen is facing long waitlists for child care centers and difficulty in retaining and housing child care providers.
There are currently more than 400 families on waitlists for all of the city’s child care programs, which offer a variety of services throughout the week from infants up to preschool-aged children, Kids First Director Shirley Ritter noted in her presentation during Monday’s Aspen City Council work session.
Following a Jan. 24 update to the council — at which councilors asked for more information on waitlists and demand for child care, background information on the Yellow Brick Building and opportunities for child care outside of Aspen city limits — Ritter provided information on Monday regarding next steps to reach the council’s child care capacity goal, which is set to run for two years.
“We’re going to need everybody involved — that’s parents and community and everybody partnering,” Ritter said. “I think the need is there.”
It can be hard to get a sense of real numbers and demand just based on waitlists, Ritter said, but within the last three weeks to a month, the city found that things like location, costs and services are important to families searching for child care.
“There is always the assumption that people put their names on all the waitlists, and I think that some people do. We also learned that many people don’t,” she said.
Aside from the numbers, only eight infants are allowed in a classroom, or 10-12 toddlers or 16 preschoolers, she added.
“So when you look at these numbers and translate that into if it were half of that number, you would still need 10 more infant rooms to accommodate those numbers,” Ritter said. “So I think that puts it in perspective a little bit more, rather than just that many children — which is still a big number.”
Ritter also told council that since the city purchased the Yellow Brick Building in 1998, there have been ongoing investments totaling more than $2 million, including two roof repairs and a series of other replacements. There are 14 classrooms in the building, and each one pays an average of $746 per month for rent (which is subsidized by taxpayer coffers), not including utilities like trash pickup.
Councilwoman Rachel Richards thanked Ritter for putting the information together and added that the city originally purchased the property for the open space to benefit the school, the city and the community.
“It’s just really important when we’re looking at subsidized space and the improvements that have been made over the years to benefit the community, the children, and the center and the providers,” she said.
Ritter also asked the council to continue to support Kids First in finding affordable housing for child care workers. Council members spent a few minutes discussing ideas such as how to design units at Burlingame for the child care workforce and using some sort of tax to balance the cost.
Council was supportive of Kids Firsts’ requests, but Mayor Torre said he had several concerns about recruitment and retention of providers, and keeping them housed.
“This housing conversation that we’re having right now is very important to me because … I’m concerned that we won’t have the staffing in our valley to fulfill these,” he said. “I just have so many concerns — nothing that takes me off of our goal at this time — but I just want to make sure that we’re all conscientious of changing conditions.”
Ritter agreed that staffing is a valid concern and she assured Torre that Kids First works hard to nurture and retain workers. Providers even have opportunities to go through internships and trainings at Colorado Mountain College.
“There are people that are interested, they just need a reason to do this and to keep doing it and to live here,” she said. “So I’m hopeful.”
Staff will continue to work with council on policy and next steps — though no mention was made Monday of Aspen Playgroup’s closure because of an impasse between the Yellow Brick tenant and the municipality over lease negotiations. In order to maximize use of the city-owned building, at the behest of the Kids First Advisory Board, the municipality stipulated that Aspen Playgroup and another tenant, Aspen Mountain Tots, would have to increase their child care services to five days a week, up from the current four, starting in September 2023.
“I was burning out in 2017 and there was no one to pick up the pieces, and I carried on,” Aspen Playgroup Director Kadi Kuhlenberg said in a December interview of the time she did operate five days a week, adding that during that time she was regularly working between 60 and 70 hours a week. “And I know what my limits are. I can’t get to that place again.”
The city will be looking for a new tenant to replace Aspen Playgroup once Kuhlenberg finishes up her school year in June and permanently closes her business — a request for proposals will go out in the coming weeks. Additionally, the city expects to see a contract for the Burlingame child care design firm come to the council table this month, and a follow-up work session or update is scheduled for April 18.
Council will meet again today at 4 p.m. for another work session and will hear an update on the short-term rental moratorium. The meeting will take place in the new council chambers on Galena Plaza, and can also be viewed on WebEx, Grassroots TV or the city’s Facebook page.