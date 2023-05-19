Aspen City Council completed its interviews for citizen appointments to volunteer boards and commissions on Monday, weeks after calling for more members of the public to step up and get involved.
With openings on 10 of its 15 boards, the council interviewed 23 people over the course of two work sessions for 21 regular and alternate positions. Some applicants were reapplying for seats they already held. While applicant turn-out was high, the council is not required to approve appointments to every seat unless there is support from at least three members, and some positions have remained vacant for months despite interest from citizens to fill them.
“City council tries to appoint people that serve in the best interest of our community,” Mayor Torre said. “And we do the best we can to feel those in interviews, but we don’t feel like our hands are tied and there are any have-tos if we have some doubt that an applicant will serve in the best interest of our community.”
There are five openings on the Planning and Zoning Commission, and a total of six people applied to fill them, including Tracy Sutton, who ran unsuccessfully for the mayoral seat in March. During the interviews, council members asked the applicants about their familiarity with the Aspen Area Community Plan and how they would direct staff to address projects they were interested in. Torre said the council wants to see people with some level of expertise about land use and development on P&Z but that doesn’t mean that all seven members should be real estate brokers or developers. The council likes to see members with a variety of backgrounds on the boards, he said.
The council has not yet voted to approve any of the applicants to the commission or remove any of them from the running. In her application, Sutton said she was interested in serving for the hands-on knowledge of how the system works and to be an active part of the discussion of Aspen’s future.
The council also interviewed an applicant to fill an alternate citizen position on the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors. The APCHA board seat is a joint appointment between the city and the county. The seat has been vacant for nearly a year, after board member David Laughren stepped down from his seat in July. Last summer, two residents applied to serve on the board — including John Ward, the board’s current vice chair, and Chris Council, a former board member and Pitkin Board of County Commissioners candidate. Ward was reappointed to his seat, but Council was not chosen despite the second vacancy.
Council said he is unsure what the reasoning was for not appointing him despite his interview and previous service experience, but more alarming and frustrating was the fact that he was not informed of the decision until February while the seat remained vacant.
“What I gathered and what was really interesting to me at the time was … John was approved in September. John didn’t even know he’d been approved for a seat that he was still continuing to fill,” Council said. “I was told that the city council could not come to an agreement — my question is, when did that happen?”
The council is required to vote publicly by resolution to approve board members. Torre said that in the case of a board like APCHA, a candidate can receive full support from either the city or the county but not the other and not be appointed to the seat.
In recent weeks, city officials have pointed out a drop in public participation on boards and commissions. Council said that in his experience as someone who is well-versed in the housing sector, a longtime member of the community and a resident who feels indebted to APCHA for being able to live and work in the area, qualified people are applying for the positions but are not being approved. The reasons are unknown and the approval process is non-transparent, he added.
“There’s this constant lamentation of, ‘We can’t get our citizens to get involved,’” Council said. “It’s frustrating as a citizen, it’s frustrating as somebody who cares a lot about our community and believes in the APCHA program, and at the end of the day, it honestly just makes me sad.”
On Monday, the council interviewed local realtor Peter Grenney for the open board seat. Grenney, a co-founder of the group Aspen Deserves Better, said he wanted to get involved in the board because he saw it as an opportunity to contribute to the current system and future generations. Council members asked him about his involvement with Aspen Deserves Better and his motives for applying to serve on the board.
“My involvement really came from a point of wanting to help combat some apathy in the community and help create more education and awareness around local issues, and that really evolved into trying to promote voter turnout,” Grenney said in the interview. “As part of Aspen Deserves Better and engaging people in local issues, our concept or plan was to be a resource for local issues, mostly through reposting local news articles and source documents. I realize that some people might have felt that that wasn’t always unbiased, which is a hard thing to do, but that was always the intent.”
The council has not yet begun deliberations to appoint members to any of the boards. Torre said that the city did see a decline in applicants for board positions this year, but added that Aspen is fortunate to have many robust volunteer boards and the council hopes to keep people involved.