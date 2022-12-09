The city of Aspen is now accepting nominating petitions for candidates running for Aspen City Council and mayor in the upcoming municipal election scheduled for March 2023.
In March, Aspen voters will be asked to elect a mayor and two council members to the board. Candidates for the three open seats must submit their nominating petitions to the city by no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 27. While petitions are not yet due for another few weeks, candidates are already starting to get a jump on things.
Mayor Torre will be seeking reelection, and no challengers have expressed interest in the mayor’s seat as of Thursday, nor have any female candidates come forward.
Councilwoman Rachel Richards will not seek reelection, leaving her seat open. Councilman Skippy Mesirow confirmed he will seek reelection in March, and locals Bill Guth and Sam Rose will also put their names on the ballot.
Rose, who ran for a council seat in 2021, currently serves on the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission and as a volunteer firefighter with the Aspen Fire Protection District. He said he will not be making a formal campaign announcement but is committed to running.
Torre, Mesirow and Guth also confirmed their intentions to run, but all said they were not yet ready to make formal campaign announcements.
Reached by phone on Thursday, Richards said she would love to see some women put their names in the ring, and that it’s important to have some diversity on the council. Richards announced during a press conference on Oct. 26 that she would not seek reelection in 2023, after five terms in city office and 12 years of service on the Pitkin County Board of Commissioners. During the conference, she encouraged community members to consider running for local office.
“Serving on council or in the county is about the most personally rewarding and personally challenging thing you can do,” she said. Asked for advice that she would give to a new council candidate, she said, “I would say attend some of the meetings, attend some of the other board meetings, take a good look at the Aspen Area Community Plan and get facts.”
She said that candidates should also look into the council salary and benefits package to help with their decision making.
As the valley changes and people continue to move to Aspen from out of the area, Richards added that, in her estimation, affordable housing and the new tax on short-term rentals will be the most important issues facing the next council. Because the majority of council seats will be open in March, it is possible that the next council could have vastly different opinions on issues from current council members, which could redirect the town toward a whole new direction.
Guth, for his part, attended several council meetings prior to the passage of the STR tax and the approval of the city’s new STR regulations to voice his criticism of the council’s actions. According to his campaign website, Rose also opposed the residential-building moratorium and the installation of the Living Lab, both of which the current council favored almost unanimously. Richards said that the change in opinions is the whole idea, and that she felt confident that someone would come forward to fill her shoes.
“The town always has a way of surprising you,” she said. “This last election (2021), watching [now-Councilman] John Doyle step forward, he wasn’t a political board member or someone looking like they were climbing some ladder. So I’m hopeful we’ll see something like that — or some young people.”
Nominating petitions can be picked up at the city clerk’s office at Aspen City Hall. Candidates will need to collect at least 25 signatures from registered Aspen voters before the campaign becomes official. Mesirow said he recommends collecting double the required amount in case signatures are illegible or do not belong to local voters.
Once complete, nominating petitions should be returned to the city clerk’s office, where they will be reviewed and officially accepted. Candidates will then receive a packet containing information about campaign finance, requirements and deadlines. At that point, the candidacy is official and campaigning can begin.
The municipal election will take place on March 7. Voters should make sure their addresses are up to date through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. Voter registration can also be done on the Secretary of State’s website. Voters who will be outside of Aspen during the election and need to request an absentee ballot can do so through the city clerk’s office. More information about the March election can be found at aspen.gov.