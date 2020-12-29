The city of Aspen has declared a local disaster emergency in response to the natural gas outage and its effects on the city.
The declaration cites the compounded hardships brought by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Hills Energy natural gas outage that impacted 3,500 customers Saturday night. As of Tuesday, technicians were working on relighting pilots in residences and businesses.
Acting City Manager Scott Miller issued the declaration today at 2:35 p.m., thus creating a state of emergency for Aspen.
"The declaration provides the city manager with the tools necessary to protect public health and safety. The declaration gives the city manager the authority to, among other things, shelter vulnerable populations for multiple days and access properties to protect vulnerable properties or individuals from injury or damage," a city press release explains. "Additionally, this declaration provides the City of Aspen the ability to activate the response and recovery aspect of applicable local and inter-jurisdictional disaster and emergency plans for aid and assistance."
Additionally, the declaration notes the constraints of the outage occurring during a holiday week, when tourists occupy many lodging options and, with the increased demand, the rates of those options.
"The ongoing natural gas outage has created the potential for significant risk to the community's safety and welfare based on the cold winter temperatures. The city believes this action will help to enact emergency action as needed to avert danger or damage," the release asserts.
The city manager has the authority to issue a disaster emergency declaration for a period of up to seven days. The declaration must be confirmed and extended by Aspen City Council to be effective for longer than a week's duration. Council will consider taking this action, if necessary, early next week.
