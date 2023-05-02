Downtowner service in Aspen is here to stay for another five years following the approval of a contract between the company and the city last week.
In 2016, the city began offering free, on-demand transportation through the Downtowner as a pilot program, according to a memorandum from city staff. In 2018, the current five-year contract was approved. On April 25, Aspen City Council approved a new contract through May 1, 2028, and the council also expressed interest in expanding the service area and hours.
“At the time of its implementation, micro-transit services were seen as a means of providing quick trips between downtown Aspen and nearby neighborhoods either not well-served by fixed route transit or served by transit that was not well-utilized,” the memo says. “Service goals included reducing parking occupancy in the downtown core by eliminating personal vehicle trips.”
Since its inception, Downtowner service has carried over 438,000 riders, with peak annual ridership of 78,851 occurring in 2019, the memo adds. So far, 2023 ridership year-to-date is outpacing 2019, indicating a possible return to pre-COVID usage.
The average wait time for service is eight minutes, with the average customer service rating averaging 4.93 out of a possible 5.
Under the new contract, the service will continue to operate within the service area, which covers downtown and some surrounding neighborhoods. Rides will be available daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the spring, summer and fall, and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. between Thanksgiving Day and either April 15 or the close of the ski season on Aspen Mountain, whichever comes first.
Downtowner will provide drivers, app service and up to four vehicles, including Chevy Bolts, a GEM vehicle and a Ford Transit vehicle in 2023. In 2024, an upgrade to a fully electric fleet is possible. A fifth driver also could be provided for peak dates at an additional cost. In 2023, the city expects to spend between $600,831 and $629,331 through the transportation fund on the service.
On April 25, council members asked to see expanded service, wait-time improvements, more funding made available and information about who the Downtowner is not serving due to wait times that can add up to 20-25 minutes.
“I support the Downtowner, I love the micro-transit, it’s a part of our mobility solutions, but we can make it better, we think,” Mayor Torre said. “For me, the desire is really to see Downtowner utilized more for transit than anything, but I also agree — if we can identify where it is most likely to take an actual vehicle off the road, we should be putting our effort there.”
Councilman Bill Guth said he appreciates the option of the Downtowner on days when he takes his kids skiing at Aspen Mountain because it saves them a walk to the bus stop with all of their ski gear. He added that the Bolts are a perfect size for him and his kids, especially with the ability to put the skis on the roof.
“I think it’s worth understanding it’s not always about where the service is, but it’s who’s using the service and in which instances people are using the service,” Guth said. “I would probably very rarely take the Downtowner if I was by myself. Like [Torre], if it was a 20-minute wait, I’d start walking or hop on my bike, but when I’m with my kids, it is such a tremendous value, and will get me to not take my car.”
The contract was approved as written on April 25, but staff said they would bring more data and information back to the council at a future meeting in addition to a change order so that potential service adjustments can be made.