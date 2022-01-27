Nearly a month after the Marshall Fire caused horrific devastation in Boulder County, the city of Aspen is hoping to lend a helping hand to fellow Coloradans in need.
On Tuesday, Aspen Councilmember Rachel Richards asked other councilmembers if they would support an effort to provide some relief to families who were impacted by the fires in Louisville and Superior in late December. She received resounding support and ideas of what a donation from the city could look like.
“I believe, in this situation, every penny helps,” Mayor Torre said. “We have broad support for this. Let’s do a little bit more looking into what other avenue there is and at the same time, let’s see if we can ask our community if anybody would like to step up as well and participate with us.”
Emergency personnel in Boulder County are working to clear debris from burned areas after more than 1,000 families lost their homes and property during the blaze. While the county and federal emergency organizations are continuing to provide aid to those affected, repair efforts are transitioning to long-term recovery, according to Boulder County’s website.
It will be a long road to full restoration, Richards noted.
“I think the intention is set, that’s the most important thing. It’s a long road to recovery and it gives us time to find the best approach,” she said on Wednesday. “I was really happy with the receptiveness of the council to that.”
On Tuesday, Richards recalled the aftermath of extensive flooding in Boulder County and along the Front Range in 2013, when the city of Aspen and Pitkin County donated resources and volunteers toward clean-up efforts. Although the city may not be able to send equipment or staff members this time, she said it would be appropriate to offer some sort of assistance.
“The magnitude and the extent of the urban fire that we saw in Louisville and Superior earlier this month was just devastating,” she said. “I thought that a token — a $3,000 type of contribution to the broader relief funds, and take a little time to select ones that will really be meaningful — would be a good human gesture from the city of Aspen.”
Council considered raising the amount to $5,000, if the city does in fact decide to send a monetary contribution. Councilmember Ward Hauenstein suggested using the money to install something more permanent.
“Perhaps we could commission some kind of art or sculpture to commemorate it in that monetary amount, if there is something to be commissioned, just something that would be actually there instead of just disappearing into a big pot,” he said.
Council also supported the idea of promoting a sense of neighborliness between the two counties, and taking an opportunity to show support for a part of the state to which many Roaring Fork Valley residents are deeply connected.
“As far as commissioning art, as an artist, I think that’s a fantastic idea, but I think it should be up to the community to decide how the money is spent,” Councilmember John Doyle said.
City staff will spend the coming days formulating a plan for outreach and where to direct their efforts. Angie Sprang, assistant to the city manager, will take the lead on the project and revisit the council at a future meeting with updates.