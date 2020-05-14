The city of Aspen is likely to begin charging for parking again in the downtown core on June 1 after switching the meters off in mid-March with the introduction of stay-at-home measures.
That initial action was designed to allow people greater freedom to use their vehicles, given limited public transit services and COVID-19 pandemic concerns. And paid parking in Aspen has always been a transportation demand management initiative, steering commuters into alternative means of getting around or parking somewhere other than downtown core streets, so that those spots could be available for residents or tourists spending money at local retailers and restaurants. With few businesses open, there was little need for managing parking demand, which opened the door for office and construction workers, as well as those out for a stroll, to grow accustomed to free parking.
As the weather has warmed and businesses have started to reopen, parking space occupancy in the core has been climbing, according to Mitch Osur, the city’s director of parking and downtown services. Parking department staff have been conducting daily car counts at 1 p.m., when there is typically peak demand. The week of April 27-May 1 saw an average of 390 cars parked amid the 682 paid spaces. That jumped the next week to an average of 477 cars per day. On Tuesday of this week, about 550 spaces were taken up, representing 80 percent occupancy.
Osur has presented a plan to City Manager Sara Ott that would restart paid parking on June 1 at offseason rates with free parking in the city’s Rio Grande garage and in residential areas. Osur said he is proposing the structure to be reevaluated every three weeks. The city could implement normal high season parking rates in July, only if those rates can be justified by high demand, he said. If businesses and tourism remain slow, “we will keep offseason rates in July,” he said.
Osur said Wednesday at noon that the city manager’s office is still reviewing the proposal. Ott briefed city council on the discussion on Monday, telling elected officials that she anticipates paid parking will begin in the core again on the first of June.
“We are getting to the point where we are noticing a lot more cars in town,” Ott said at Monday’s work session. “As we see restaurants open back up and retail open back up, there will come a time when paid parking needs to come back to create the turnover we need in those spots.”
While the city is projected to lose $1.6 million in revenue due to the suspension of paid parking — assuming it returns in June — Osur said it’s not about the money, noting that other city sales and lodging tax losses dwarf that number. More important is the need for parking space turnover to support local businesses and provide access for customers, he said.
On Monday, Councilmember Rachel Richards said that she hopes that when paid parking comes back, it will start slow and not immediately ramp up to the $6 per hour that is charged during the peak demand time of day — between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. — during high-season months. Such prices may be working too well, Richards said she heard during her council campaign last spring, encouraging those living out of town to go spend their money in other jurisdictions. Osur confirmed Wednesday that his plan is to charge offseason rates in June, which are $2 per hour outside of peak demand times, and $4 per hour between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
While the structure would be reevaluated every three weeks or so, Osur said he is anticipating keeping residential zone parking, normal $8 pee day, free though the fall offseason. That will give people who may not be able to ride RFTA because of service cutbacks or health concerns an option.
Mayor Torre suggested that the city’s “free 15” policy, which allows for free parking for 15 minutes in any downtown core space for quick trips, be extended to a free half hour. Osur said Wednesday that he is proposing starting with a free 15 minutes, possibly upping it to 30 later. He said he’s concerned that once you make parking free for a half hour, it will never go back to 15 minutes.
Torre also said that paid parking needs to be considered along with RFTA service availability. Currently, five free city bus routes are in operation from 8 am. to 8 p.m. As demand increases, the city may up that, as buses typically run until at least midnight, if not 2 a.m., and start at 6 a.m.
Osur said he hopes to have a definitive plan for a progressive rollout of paid parking rates approved by Friday, as he said he needs at least two weeks to communicate the changes before they take effect.