The city of Aspen on Tuesday announced the hiring of a new assistant city manager and the retirement of the longtime leader of the parks department.
Diane Foster, who served as the city manager of Park City, Utah, from 2013 until October, will oversee Aspen’s parking, downtown vitality, transportation, the Wheeler Opera House, parks and recreation, Kids First and Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority staff. Her first day is May 11 and she also will assist in the implementation of COVID-19 recovery strategies, according to a city press release.
The city also announced that Jeff Woods, manager of parks and recreation, will retire June 30 after more than 20 years with the city. He leaves a legacy that includes the John Denver Sanctuary, the Jennie Adair Wetlands, countless new trails and park improvements and environmental stewardship, including protection of the Roaring Fork River corridor. He also was instrumental in securing the transfer to the city in 2014 of more than two acres of land at the base of Aspen Mountain that will become the Dolinsek Gardens public park in the coming years.
In addition, he has overseen the creation of a new public recreation center, ice facility and special events.
“He has contributed greatly to the physical and emotional landscape of the city,” the release says.
Woods will work with Foster on the transition into her new role that includes oversight of the parks department.
Foster’s hiring marks the end of a transitionary period that began in January 2019 when former City Manager Steve Barwick stepped down and Sara Ott, then the assistant city manager, was appointed to the interim role. City council tapped her for the permanent city manager posting in August.
“The city of Aspen is forging a new leadership path today … and filling this critical vacancy finalizes the organizational changes that began in January 2019,” the release states.
When Ott set out to hire the next assistant city manager, she did so under a revised organizational structure, which eliminated a second assistant city manager position and created a new administrative services director job.
Foster was chosen from 71 applicants and comes to Aspen with more than a decade of municipal leadership experience and expertise. In Park City, she led advancements in affordable housing challenges, implemented the nation’s first electric bus rapid transit route and helped put the framework in place to create a year-round tourism economy, release adds.
She holds a master’s of business administration in international business from Cambridge Judge Business School in Cambridge, U.K., and a master’s of public administration from the University of Utah.