The Aspen City Council will hear proposals tonight to increase traffic flow through the roundabout.
Traffic in and out of Aspen’s west side on Highway 82, also known as the “Entrance to Aspen,” has long been one of the more contentious local issues. A traffic study commissioned by the city at the end of last year shows the roundabout as inefficient and unsafe, overall earning the lowest rating on an A-F scale.
“This congestion continually frustrates tourists, commuters and citizens causing the section of highway to receive a Level of Service (LOS) rating F,” a memo to councilmembers states.
Especially at peak times, the roundabout becomes a hangup for traveling commuters. According to the study, improper use of the roundabout accounts for 86 seconds of delay for inbound vehicles in the mornings and 50 seconds of delays for vehicles leaving town in the afternoon.
“The city receives a significant amount of complaints for the congestion at the Aspen roundabout through the community and several city departments,” the memo says.
Additionally, Aspen’s roundabout has a collision rate that is 152% higher than the national average for roundabouts. About 70% of accidents that occur within the roundabout are rear-ends or side-swipes. The project team also points out that weather is not a leading factor in the collision rate, as 60% of accidents occur amid dry weather.
The city split costs for the study with the Colorado Department of Transportation, the entity that oversees Highway 82. The roundabout is on CDOT’s 2021 list for paving improvements. City of Aspen engineering staff hope to provide the state with a comprehensive plan for increased safety and traffic flow that can be implemented at the same time.
The traffic study, conducted by consultants Kimley-Horn, offered two categories of potential improvement for the roundabout usage, signage and geometric improvements.
“The existing signage plan consists of 75 individual signs on 44 signposts. The type and the high quantity of signage can be confusing to drivers,” the study says.
The many signs signaling information to drivers entering the roundabout from Highway 82 and Maroon and Castle Creek roads use fonts smaller than current standards and use inconsistent terminology regarding bus-only/HOV lanes, according to the Kimley-Horn report. They also list too many geographical points for drivers to be able to make lane decisions at the standard speed levels.
“Some signs are missing and there are existing signs that need to be improved to follow a more standard pattern,” the report reads.
Going into town, the right lane that is designated as bus-only during the majority of the approach to the roundabout becomes the turn lane to exit onto Castle or Maroon Creek roads. The traffic study observed many vehicles exiting to those spurs from the inner circle because of the confusing “bus only” markings on that right lane.
The consultants report that this is due to an error from not following the original intent of the intersections.
“The Kimley-Horn team previously spoke to the CDOT Glenwood Office resident engineer who indicated that the desired pavement marking for the eastbound right-lane designation as a shared thru/right-turn lane was not correctly applied. It currently exists as an extension of the upstream HOV/Bus-Only lane, which renders the eastbound entry as a single lane instead of as an intended two-lane approach.”
Similarly, drivers entering the roundabout from Maroon Creek are causing backups by not utilizing both lanes available to navigate the circle. It becomes especially backed up as the Aspen school system gets out in the afternoon, especially in winter months when the exodus times up with the closing of lifts at Aspen Highlands ski area. Kimley-Horn attributes this, too, to incorrect signage being placed at the time of the last roundabout improvements.
“The Maroon Creek entry at the roundabout has width for two lanes but is not operating as a two-lane entry ... An immediate measure is to restripe it to function as it was intended in 2008. The current flare is not well-established and is poorly signed and marked, rendering it ineffective,” the study states.
Suggested improvements include installing overhead signs indicating the lane choices to drivers before they approach the roundabout, staggering school departure times and modifying the placement of the HOV lane restrictions.
Along with signage, Kimley-Horn suggests a reworking of the roundabout lanes in order to reduce the speed of traffic and clarify when a driver should remain in the interior lane. The consultants suggest reducing the size of the interior lane as it loops eastbound so that drivers coming from Aspen and attempting to turn onto Castle or Maroon Creek roads shift to the outer lane in order to do so.
This “spiral” solution would be in conjunction with a reconfigured entrance to the roundabout going west on Highway 82. Currently the trip upvalley from the highway onto the roundabout is too seamless and allows drivers to maintain a speed that is too high to predict if a vehicle coming around the roundabout will be entering their lane. This results in drivers stopping in the roundabout to allow traffic into the circle, backing up the traffic going back toward Cemetery Lane.
“The theoretical fast path correlates with observations of traffic exceeding speeds that are comfortable for circulating drivers to perceive the right of way. Drivers are observed stopping on the circle to let eastbound traffic enter because those drivers are going too fast to yield,” the traffic study says.
The spiral would push traffic outward as it prepares to peel off the circle, and a sharper turn into traffic would cause eastbound drivers to slow down and observe the cars continuing toward them in the circle.
“This will also increase the capacity of the roundabout by increasing driver predictability, decreasing conflicts and delays, and decreasing interaction time between roundabout drivers and drivers trying to enter the roundabout from Highway 82 eastbound,” the council memo states.
And, while the confusing lane interchanges cause accidents, the consultants cite overly polite drivers as also having an impact.
“Many drivers are too courteous while using the roundabout intersection by stopping in the roundabout to allow vehicles to enter despite Highway 82 being backed-up into the roundabout,” the study says.
Councilmembers tonight will be presented suggestions for signage and the shifting geometry for the roundabout. Several other long-term suggestions also are referred to in the memo.
The three traffic signals that impact traffic closest to the roundabout are the Cemetery Lane signal east of the roundabout and the Truscott and AABC signals west of the roundabout. The traffic study reports that poorly timed signaling during rush hour compounds the traffic backups.
“The Truscott and Cemetery Road traffic signals are feeding the roundabout with platoons of traffic. The traffic exiting the roundabout meets up with queues spilling back from both traffic signals.”
While the study says eventually automated systems could be put in place that detect backups and communicate with nearby signals, a cheaper short-term solution would be to sync the signals in a way that would stagger traffic during known high volume times.
“Use adjacent traffic signals to progress/coordinate/meter traffic approaching the roundabout. This is the use of existing traffic-signal timing control to directionally limit roundabout approach volumes during short times of the day such as school let out.”
The study identifies a number of other potential solutions that could be incorporated in 2021 or 2022 during the planned CDOT improvements, including developing a second westbound lane from Cemetery Lane to the roundabout.