The city of Aspen announced on Monday that providers have been selected to operate spaces in the Yellow Brick Building and at Aspen Colorado Mountain College, and both programs are accepting families.
Little Steps College, operated by Roaring Fork Valley native Dana Ruiz, opened on Monday at CMC. “LSC will provide high-quality child care to infants aged eight weeks through 18 months of age and is the proud recipient of support from CMC and Kids First,” according to a press release from the city. Based on its contractual agreement, LSC will serve Colorado Child Care Assistance Program-funded children on a first-come, first-served basis. When infant care space is available, priority is given to children of CMC faculty and staff, up to three spaces. Following that, spaces can be filled by the general public. Ruiz can be reached for more information at littlestepscollege99@gmail.com.
The Kids First Advisory Board also accepted a response to its Request for Proposals from Ajax Cubs, and a lease will be presented to the council tonight. Ajax Cubs will offer preschool for children ages 3-5, toddler care for ages 18 months to 3 years old, and infant care for ages 2-18 months beginning in January. Ajax was founded by Oliver Umpleby and Liz Beckwith, who also operate the Ajax Adventure Camp. Visit ajaxcubs.com for more information.
“This is a win-win situation when the city is able to make progress on the City Council’s goal of increasing child care capacity with finding local talent to step into this space,” Monaghan said in a statement. “We’re excited that months of work and investment behind the scenes has brought these opportunities to the community before the end of the year.”
Staff added that Kids First will work closely with Ajax Cubs to assist in all aspects of opening the new program. Partnering to support the program including information sharing, funding for materials and equipment, and mentoring will be key components in enabling the provider to be successful, they said.
The timing of the announcement coincided with the Aspen City Council hearing an update regarding its child care capacity goal during the Monday work session, supporting additional funding for staff wage enhancements and a snowmelt system at the Yellow Brick Building.
Kids First co-managers Megan Monaghan and Nancy Nichols asked the council members whether they would support wage enhancement grant funding to increase the ability for licensed child care staff to afford to live in the area. Staff proposed increasing wages by $500 per full-time employee per month, or $6,000 per year. Council was supportive of the program but had concerns about how to work with Pitkin County to fund it.
“The blanket one is we’re looking to partner, collaborate and work with the county,” Mayor Torre said. “And that goes for both what [Councilwoman Rachel Richards] is saying about ways to get other people to take advantage of the offer for long-term planning and help, as well as what [Councilman Skippy Mesirow] talks about and just saying, ‘Hey, if there’s another way for partnership that gets that moving forward, we are open to [hearing] that.’”
The council also revisited a program that would waive rent fees for providers at the Yellow Brick. Providers would still be responsible for paying utilities, including water, electricity and trash. The council supported the idea during budget discussions earlier this fall. Staff asked the council on Monday whether the subsidies should be a one-year pilot program or ongoing, and the council ultimately supported a pilot program but decided to continue the discussion next week before making a final decision.
“I would not commit to long-term funding at this point,” Richards said. “I think the most important thing is to see, how does the reduction in rent translate into wages for the workers, facilities for the workers, other costs in the budget — but not just kind of disappear because they’ve developed better capital reserves or operating reserves?”
Staff’s third request of council was for additional funding to install a snowmelt system at the two entries to the Yellow Brick. A project to replace the entries was supported by the council during budget discussions, and the snowmelt system would be in place during that project. Nichols said that the total cost of the installation would be about $80,000.
The council members supported the installation in order to increase safety, but they had concerns about the system and requested more information, saying they preferred electric boilers.
“I’m just feeling that we’re going in the wrong direction with this,” Councilman John Doyle said. “On the other hand, this is about safety for our kids and their parents, and at least it’s not a big driveway to a 15,000-square-foot house that’s being heated for people that never come.”