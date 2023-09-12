The Aspen City Council directed staff to explore potential options for regulating portable outdoor gas heaters used by restaurants during a work session on Monday.
Councilmen John Doyle and Ward Hauenstein, as well as Mayor Torre, told staff they would like to create some regulation for the decorative use of outdoor gas heaters. Councilman Sam Rose said any regulation should depend on restaurants’ needs and ability to comply. Councilman Bill Guth said he opposed regulation entirely.
According to Ben Anderson, deputy director of community development, the city does not have laws regulating the use of portable propane heaters at outdoor dining areas for restaurants. Renewable Energy Mitigation Program regulations, which impose fees on homeowners for certain levels of outdoor energy use and then use them to support renewable energy projects, do not apply to these heaters. Hardwired electric heaters are subject to REMP requirements.
A staff memo says the Aspen Fire Protection District does do periodic walk-throughs with restaurants and other businesses using portable gas heaters to provide guidance on how to use them safely.
Anderson said portable gas heaters are becoming more common around downtown Aspen and their unregulated use contradicts the city’s climate goals. The memo submitted to council for Monday’s work session states that electric heaters can be difficult and costly to install, which makes gas heaters attractive to business owners. At the same time, the memo says a single outdoor propane heater consumes as much energy as a 115-square-foot heated pool.
“It puts our staff in a difficult position because they clearly understand that they’re trying to encourage a transformation to electrical,” Anderson said. “They’re trying to make sure that we offset outdoor energy uses, as prescribed by the building and energy codes, and they find themselves having conversations that are difficult and maybe not giving predictable information to our business community.”
Anderson and Community Development Director Phillip Supino asked council members how they would like to approach the issue so the city can give Aspen businesses consistent messaging related to the heaters.
Most council members agreed that the city should put off any action on the subject until after this winter, though Mayor Torre said he would like there to be action curbing ornamental use of gas heaters sooner.
Council members had a range of priorities for seasons beyond this winter.
Mayor Torre and John Doyle strongly condemned the “ornamental” use of propane heaters, saying they would prefer that these heaters only be used to heat spaces filled with actual people.
“These outdoor heaters have been one of my pet peeves for a while. I don’t mind so much when they’re actually warming up people. What does bother me is when, for instance, I took a photo two nights ago and there were five heaters of the largest size in front of one restaurant and there weren’t any people present. There wasn’t even a table set up near them,” Doyle said.
“I think we should be moving towards something to eliminate the decorative use of these,” Torre said.
Councilman Ward Hauenstein emphasized the need to incentivize and research viable alternatives to propane heaters. He particularly mentioned infrared heaters, which use electricity to directly heat objects within a space, rather than heating the air in the space. Both Hauenstein and Doyle argued that technological progress could make these alternatives more realistic and attractive in the near future.
“Overall it’s a balance between trying to address greenhouse gas and climate change with sensitivity to the increased costs to businesses,” Hauenstein said.
Councilman Bill Guth, on the other hand, argued that there should be no regulation on portable propane heaters. Guth said that electric heaters are not a viable alternative to gas heaters and that he was concerned about harming a “critical” element in the vitality of the Aspen community.
“I don’t frankly want to be having this conversation. I have zero issues with outdoor eating … I think trying to regulate this is virtue signaling at its worst,” Guth said.
Guth said if the city wants to address the ornamental use of portable gas heaters, they can create an educational program or engage in discussion with restaurant owners. Regulation, he said, was not the right approach.
Anderson told the council that if they do want to specifically regulate “ornamental” use of outdoor gas heaters, it will be very difficult for city staff to create such a specific regulatory code.
Councilman Sam Rose didn’t argue strongly for or against regulation. Rose said whatever is decided, it should involve the restaurant owners themselves.
“We’re talking about this issue without the other side of the table here to defend themselves,” Rose said.
Anderson and Supino said they would return to council early next year with some tentative ideas on how the council might regulate the outdoor heaters. Regulations for portable heaters at restaurants would be different from other “more permanent outdoor energy uses.”