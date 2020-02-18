Aspen City Council will hear a proposal Tuesday for a contract with the Aspen School District to reduce youth tobacco use and bolster mental health support.
In November, Aspen voters gave the OK for the city to keep excess taxes collected from cigarette and tobacco sales in order to fund health and human services and substance abuse education and mitigation. In the first year of the tobacco tax collections, the city obtained $436,622.
A steering group made up of representatives from the city, school district and area nonprofits have created a proposal to spend 66 percent of that funding in the local school district where the focus will be youth prevention.
“This plan came about after numerous local organizations, who are experts and interested in public health topics, identified that there is currently very little work being done directly with youth in the schools and other settings to prevent the use of tobacco and particularly vaping products,” wrote CJ Oliver, director of the city’s environmental health and sustainability department, in a memo to Aspen City Council.
The intergovernmental contract would direct the city’s tobacco tax funds to the Aspen Family Connections program operating within the school. A letter to council from the school district explains that the program is at capacity dealing with emergency situations and is currently not equipped to carry out prevention programming.
“Aspen Family Connections was created as a collaborative hub, to harness and maximize existing community resources in order to support children, youth and their families — but the organization has had to prioritize intervention with families and not been sufficiently resourced to take on the major task of prevention, apart from our highly successful year-round, free program of events,” the letter reads.
Preventive initiatives include things like reducing truancy, providing academic support and substance abuse counseling.
“The additional funding that the tobacco tax can provide presents a much-needed opportunity to focus efforts on enhancing ... prevention services, resources and activities,” the letter reads.
The IGA lists several strategies for reducing youth tobacco use and supporting mental health needs.
“The prevention activities might include extracurricular activities, mentoring, parenting and family education and are all designed to support positive family attachment and, for children and youth, positive social orientation, coping skills, good decision-making, resilience, engagement at school and mental wellbeing.”
The district is asking for $250,000 annually to create a prevention strategy, a youth group and to pay staff to manage the new initiatives. Additionally, the agreement asks for $36,400 to bring a part-time in-school mental health clinician up to a full-time position.
The taxes collected in 2019 look to trail behind those in 2018, with $403,000 collected in revenue. When voters first approved a city tobacco tax in 2017, new revenue was capped at $325,000, but November’s vote allowed the city to keep funds above that limit.
The school district’s white paper proposal for implementing an effective prevention program identifies early childhood as the best time to intervene when it comes to dissuading substance use. The report identifies strong social markers as the most effective way to change the culture around using cigarettes and vaping devices.
“We now know that simply communicating messages about the negative consequences of substance use is not in itself an effective way to change behaviors and may even prove counterproductive,” states the proposal.
But in Aspen, there is a socioeconomic disconnect between the families that are able to provide strong social support for their children outside of school hours and those that cannot. The tobacco tax money would be used to address programming beyond immediate crisis intervention.
“At present funding can be found for counseling/therapy but for children and youth, funding to support out-of-school activities and academic catch up (available to wealthier families) can be as beneficial,” it states.
The district acknowledges that the summer months are especially hard for families who do not have the means to pay for out of school programming for their children.
“Many lower and middle income working families cannot afford to keep their children (of all ages) productively occupied in activities during three-month summer and school vacations and scholarships do not meet needs.”
The district’s analysis of after school programming also turned up a shortage in productive opportunities for children with special needs, and pointed out the long wait lists that are prevalent throughout the valley when it comes to child care.
“(There is a) need for additional funding in the city of Aspen/ASD after-school program (City of Aspen Day Camp) to pay for extra para-professional and other staff so that parents of children with special needs can access the program (mostly not possible at present), and to build the after-school program’s ability to reduce their waiting list and admit even more children, allowing parents to work, and more children to be engaged in essential after-school activities.”
Beyond extra funding for current programs, the IGA spells out how a youth group would be created to implement a “social norming campaign” against the use of tobacco products.
A new “youth voice” staff position would be created to oversee the program, listed as a $100,000 cost in the IGA. A report released in December identifies a unified youth advocacy group as a gap in the efforts to curtail Aspen’s youth from tobacco use.
“The organized voice of young people is almost entirely absent in our community, and such a group would provide input in a whole range of ways,” the document states. “There is a clear absence of student voice in relation to community and school issues, with no formal advocacy structures to assist youth participation in policy-development and messaging.”
The new initiatives are, in part, a reaction to the last four years of data from the statewide Healthy Kids Community Survey. In Aspen, youth self-report a higher-than average vaping use and social acceptance of substance use. The survey will continue to be monitored. In addition, funding is being requested to conduct internal surveys to track the effectiveness of the tobacco tax funds.
The ASD school board and the Aspen City Council meet tonight to discuss the IGA at 4 p.m. in City Hall.