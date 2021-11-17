The city of Aspen, alongside Mind Springs Health, is offering a free, full-day course Thursday to raise awareness about mental health and wellness.
The “Mental Health First Aid” course will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Aspen Police Department Community Room, 540 E. Main St.
“This course is available to anyone who would like to learn how to identify and recognize the signs of someone experiencing a mental health crisis or challenge,” a city of Aspen press release explains. “The course also provides training on what to do in a mental health emergency and where to go for help. Implemented throughout the world, ‘Mental Health First Aid’ training helps reduce stigma, enhances behavioral health literacy and improves the mental health of participants. Registration is required, lunch is provided.”
Addressing mental health concerns in the community has long been on the city council’s radar, especially in the last month — during its Oct. 12 regular meeting, council directed City Manager Sara Ott to begin organizing events that tackle the difficult but important topic.
“The city of Aspen knows that there is a lot being done in the community to try to unmute mental health,” Mayor Torre said in a statement. “Sometimes people have good days and sometimes they have bad days. It’s OK not to feel OK. Mental health is a practice, and we want to help people through this practice. We see mental health as a critical issue and intend to be active participants in the conversation so that people in Aspen feel comfortable talking about it, asking for help and asking the questions needed to help others.”
Prior to Thursday’s course, the last time the city offered suicide-awareness trainings was in 2017. Later this month, on Monday, Nov. 29, the city will present “Aspen Together: A collective movement for mental health awareness” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wheeler Opera House. Doors will open at 5 p.m. so attendees can participate in a resource fair with local mental health organizations, according to the city press release.
“A presentation will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature mental health professionals who serve the Roaring Fork Valley. Presenters will discuss how to identify individuals in crisis or who may be considering suicide,” the release continues. “Additionally, a panel of individuals who have personally struggled with mental health themselves or with a loved one, will have an open discussion about their stories.”
Mind Springs Health Program Director Kayla Bailey noted the importance of the timing of the events.
“As we approach the winter months where the days are becoming shorter and darker, many in our community struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues,” she said in a statement. “We know that behavioral health issues impact mountain resort communities in a unique way and anyone may be witness to a mental health crisis — whether their own, a child’s, a spouse’s or a co-worker’s. We’re very appreciative that the city of Aspen is bringing the community together before the holidays and peak ski season to ensure our residents, employees and visitors have access to the resources they need while employers, parents and others have tools to help identify a potential crisis situation.”
For more information about both events and to register, visit www.cityofaspen.com/AspenTogether.