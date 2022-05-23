Aspen City Council will hear an update today on its residential building moratorium and on Tuesday will consider the initial reading of new short-term rental regulations.
A moratorium on residential development and STRs has been underway since the beginning of this year, and the city is beginning the next stage of the process — drafting legislation. Staff will visit council members regularly over the next month to discuss possible regulations. The residential development moratorium is set to expire on Aug. 8 and the end of the STR moratorium will follow on Sept. 30.
Today, staff will ask council to review the residential building policy proposals and provide direction on specific areas of the city’s land use code that will need to be amended. According to a memorandum from Ben Anderson, principal long-range planner for the city, council’s direction will be used to finalize code language that currently is in draft form.
The memo also says that prior to second reading of the ordinance, the content will be reviewed by multiple staff members, a third-party consultant team and community members that participated in the city’s engagement efforts — particularly those involved in the development and design communities.
Primarily, the code proposals will focus on the growth management quota system, and more specifically, demolition.
“Central to staff’s proposed response to concerns about the pace and scale of single-family and duplex development is the use of the long-standing GMQS allotment system to regulate projects that engage in the demolition and redevelopment of a property,” Anderson states in the memo.
There are currently 19 residential development allotments in the city, and they are only necessary for new subdivisions or multifamily units, he wrote. The proposal will include redevelopment scenarios within the system and assign a portion of the residential allotments to projects that trigger demolition.
“In staff’s view, residential projects that trigger demolition are very impactful to neighbors, to Aspen’s physical infrastructure and environment, and to the capacity at the Pitkin County landfill,” Anderson wrote. “They generate a significant employee demand and often, these projects transform the scope and scale of the existing home into a new residence that is fundamentally different, both in form and function, from the previous structure.”
Demolition projects are on the rise, Anderson added, according to an analysis of building permits over the last nine years and the increasing number of demolitions of recently built homes.
The proposed policy would limit the number of demolition projects that could be approved annually, and establish standards during demolition and for the new home. The standards would include regulations on waste diversion, embodied carbon, energy reporting, building energy performance and electrification and stormwater.
Council members will be asked to decide what the number of allowed demolition projects should be per year, and whether they agree with the staff recommendation to use an administrative review for projects that meet redevelopment performance standards.
The work session starts at 4 p.m. today at Aspen City Hall. Members of the public are invited to observe the meeting in person or over the virtual Zoom platform. Staff plans to return to council on June 14 and June 28 for the first and second readings of the ordinance that will evolve from today’s work session.
Tuesday’s regular meeting starts at 5 p.m., also at Aspen City Hall, and public comment will open at the beginning of the meeting.