The city of Aspen on Monday uploaded its Request for Proposal to a national solicitation website after the municipality did not receive any local responses for child care providers to fill three available classrooms at the Yellow Brick Building.
“That RFP was posted to the city’s website and was emailed to all the valley providers of child care,” Diane Foster, city assistant manager, said via text Monday evening of the unsuccessful RFP. “Today we reposted an updated RFP on BidNet … and we included detail on all of the incentives that are available through Kids First to any new child care provider.”
BidNet bills itself as “the most trusted name in the government bidding sphere,” per its website company description. In order to view the full city of Aspen RFP for child care providers, one must be a BidNet member.
“We are hopeful this one will yield a better result,” Foster said. “The closing date for this new RFP is June 9.”
The initial RFP made clear three priorities for any future operator at the Yellow Brick Building, which houses the city’s Early Learning Center. Had anyone answered the call, that business would need to commit to: “operating a year-round schedule, five days a week, a minimum of eight hours per day, including the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. of each day, excluding federal holidays,” according to the RFP, with the additional request that bidders, “Please include a plan for offering additional services to working families on Saturdays, Sundays or holidays.” Additionally — and beneficially — entering into a lease with the city would mean “acceptance of Colorado Childcare Assistance Program and Colorado Preschool Program funding,” with the note that priority would be given to a program offering infant and toddler care “for working families.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country lost an estimated 111,000 child care jobs between February 2020 and February 2022, with 395 fewer child care providers licensed with the Department of Early Care and Learning compared to January 2018.
That number is about to rise by at least two, both providers in Aspen: Aspen Mountain Tots and Playgroup Aspen. Kadi Kuhlenberg, director of Aspen Playgroup (18 months to kindergarten) will close her operation on June 3. Similarly, Dawn Ryan, of Aspen Mountain Tots, will conclude her business’ final chapter at the Yellow Brick (a classroom serving toddlers) on Sept. 1.
Namely at issue for both Kuhlenberg and Ryan is the city’s updated lease requirement that any child care provider in the tax-subsidized space operate five days a week.
To be clear, neither Kuhlenberg nor Ryan wanted to close their businesses, but they felt the fifth day of in-classroom operation, with their staffing levels, operations costs and even client demand, was a breaking point.
“As you may know by now, Kadi Kuhlenberg, owner and director of Playgroup Aspen, in operation for nearly 30 years, made the very difficult decision to close her doors at the end of the school year due to untenable Kids First Advisory Board lease changes proposed to take place in 2023,” Ryan wrote to parents in an email update on Dec. 18.
“This is a loss of 164 child care slots per week to our community, and while the child care program providers in the Yellow Brick Building was offered a meeting to discuss the areas of the lease that were untenable with the City and Kids First Advisory Board (KFAB), our concerns have not produced the reciprocal conversation with the resolution that we had hoped for and shows a lack of respect for the legacy operators of Playgroup and Aspen Mountain Tots,” her email continued.
In total, the potential loss of weekly child care spaces in Aspen between the two businesses was 256. Still, city officials maintained that having five-day-a-week operations was worth the change.
“These for-profit operators accept a tax-payer subsidy of specialized services and reduced rents for the use of the building,” the Kids First Advisory Board — the city department that oversees early child care — said in a statement at the time. “It’s clearly a reasonable position of the Kids First Board to place basic availability requirements receiving that subsidy. We look forward to having new operators that understand and can meet our community need for childcare at least five days a week.”
When the city first posted its RFP locally, the hope was to have a new operator in place by July. That’s still the hope, though Foster allowed that deadlines can be moved as needed.
“Named in July” is still the goal, she confirmed of the to-be-determined leaseholder, “but move-in may be slightly later, like August or September. But that will be operator-dependent.”