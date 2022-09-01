The city of Aspen is inviting front-line workers to sign up for some remaining subscriptions to its Cope Notes Pilot Program, an initiative to improve mental health.
Cope Notes is a daily mental health support text messaging platform that sends one message to participants every day that inspires self-reflection and emotional well-being. The city partnered with Cope Notes earlier this year after receiving approval from Aspen City Council, and launched the pilot program at the end of June. The program aligns with the city’s commitment to improve the mental and emotional health of all citizens.
“It’s a really self-reflective thing,” said Angie Sprang, assistant to the city manager. “I think it encourages people to look on the inside a little bit.”
Sprang credited the city council and a survey that Pitkin County Public Health released last fall with providing the data and desire to launch the pilot program. Council members were given the opportunity to try Cope Notes before the program was launched, Sprang said, and then decided it was something that could help the community, too.
“It was the county survey that showed that mental health is important in our community and the council felt strongly about providing some support,” Sprang said. “It was their idea to roll it out.”
The city of Aspen will pay for 70 three-month subscriptions to Cope Notes and is hoping to have all the spots filled by Nov. 1. The enrollments, however, are varied, and Sprang said that people should not feel like this will be the only opportunity to take advantage of the program.
Residents who do sign up will not have to provide any credit card numbers or personal information beyond the cell phone number for receiving text messages. People also can choose the time of day they would like to receive the texts, otherwise they will be sent at random times during the day. The program is 100% anonymous.
At the end of the trial, participants will be sent a brief survey via text message asking six to nine questions about whether they liked the service or found it beneficial. Sprang said the goal of the pilot program is to collect data on whether residents would like to continue beyond the three-month period. Once the information has been collected, city staff will present it to the city council, which will decide whether to continue the program.
Sprang added that while the pilot program is focused on front-line workers, anyone and everyone is encouraged to sign up and provide feedback.
“Everybody has challenges in their life and it never hurts to have some daily inspiration,” Sprang said.
To sign up for the program, visit copenotes.com/redeem and enter the redemption code “ASPEN” and a mobile phone number. Additional resources such as a digital brochure, a 30-second explainer video, the founder’s Tedx talk and origin story, and FAQs are available on Cope Notes’ website.
Aspen residents with additional questions may contact Sprang via email at angie.sprang@aspen.gov.