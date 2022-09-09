A city of Aspen planner visited the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors during its Wednesday meeting to give a presentation on how changes made to the city’s land-use code following the moratorium on residential development will impact APCHA’s policies.
During the moratorium period, the city drafted legislation to regulate residential development and redevelopment, which city officials saw as impacting the community in some harmful ways. The legislation went into effect on July 30, and on Aug. 8, the city resumed accepting applications for residential building projects.
A number of the changes relate to discussions that have been ongoing in the APCHA boardroom.
“Really, the objective is just to have a discussion about some of the things that we did in response to the moratorium the city council declared back in December of 2021 that have some intersection with the work that you folks are doing, and in the furtherance of our community affordable housing goals and, I think, our shared desire to have a more robust affordable housing program,” said Ben Anderson, principal long-range planner for the city of Aspen.
Anderson explained the steps that the city took with Ordinances 13 — which allows the city to cap the number of demolition permits to six per year — and 14 to alter the city’s regulations, including updating the fee-in-lieu requirements. The fee-in-lieu was historically tied to APCHA prior to 2015, when the city adopted it into the land-use code, Anderson said. The fee-in-lieu is used to calculate affordable housing mitigation and is updated annually.
“In terms of the intersection with APCHA policy on this, I do want to just bring to your attention, if you weren’t aware, that the fee-in-lieu is really importantly linked to the rental prices and ownership rates that you charge within your guidelines on new homes that are being built,” he said. “So as you folks contemplate rental rates and ownership prices within your system, it does translate to eventual impact in the fee-in-lieu.”
Another thing that Anderson said he was excited about in the new regulations was the new 100% affordable housing review process, which allows projects that are otherwise fully compliant with other aspects of the land-use code to go through an administrative review, and also includes a more clear process for designated historic properties.
Board members asked for more clarification on the deferral agreement, which allows local residents to defer their mitigation requirements to a future buyer, based on the Consumer Price Index at the time of the sale. The issue came up often during the moratorium process from residents who were concerned about the future values of their homes.
“Folks were concerned that as we were increasing the overall mitigation requirements based on the calculations that were changing, that the value of that was really uncertain for them in the future,” Anderson said.
He also explained that working local residents as defined by APCHA who redevelop their homes — and, for example, could be on the hook for 0.5 full-time employees — can enter an agreement to defer that mitigation requirement to the sale of a home to a non-local working resident at some point in the future. The language in the land-use code explaining the deferral agreement was updated to provide more clarity for homeowners who are interested in such an agreement.
Anderson also presented information on additional opportunities for affordable housing, such as identifying places across residential and commercial zone districts for projects. Board members said they would be interested in other potential programs like buy-down opportunities. Board member Kelly McNicholas Kury said she was interested in having a broader community discussion about the possibility of such a program because she thought it could create investment income and a direct path for employers and others who are pricing out in the upper resident-occupied categories and beyond.
Board member Skippy Mesirow agreed that it’s a discussion that needs to be had.
“At the council table, at least, we’ve been having a lot of discussion kind of in the periphery knowing it’s a next-step conversation around that buy-down,” he said. “I think we’re talking all about digging into the same tool kit and we need to refine what exactly that mix looks like for our community.”
Mesirow also said he would like to hear some more recommendations from city staff to the APCHA board about policy decisions they could make to create more balance between what gets done at the city and APCHA levels.
Board Chair Carson Schmitz also said it was helpful to hear the information from the city and thanked Anderson for his presentation.
“I’m really excited to see that [the city is] taking a lot of this into consideration,” Schmitz said. “We’ve got a short fuse on how much longer a lot of these properties are going to be around, and for me, it’s very exciting to see you taking it on.”