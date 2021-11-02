Aspen City Council wrapped up its 2022 recommended budget review discussions with an overview at a Monday work session.
At $141 million, the 2022 budget is $7.8 million — or 0.4% — greater than last year’s. Finance Director Pete Strecker said there was not much difference between the budgets over the last two years, but they vary on where resources are allocated.
“This is a sizable increase year-over-year, but it is artificially high as this variance captures one-time reductions that were adopted in the budget for 2021 as a cautious stance on how COVID would impact the local economy this past year,” Strecker said.
In addition to the restoration of those precautionary cuts, Strecker added, the 0.4% increase was partially the result of new supplemental requests for 2022 — many focused around staffing to include redundancy in some areas and/or to address new initiatives in others, plus to address attraction and retention issues with staffing and cost-of-living factors that are challenging all local employers in the valley.
The 2022 operating budget is $82 million and includes a base budget of $74 million, additional funding for a number of items primarily related to staff costs and $2.7 million for supplemental requests such as staffing, grants, studies and power. The capital budget includes $53 million for housing, infrastructure and public benefit projects, including Burlingame III, the Lumberyard, pedestrian improvements and child care expansion.
Budget manager Andrew Kramer said that the operating budget shows a 10% increase over last year. The capital budget includes new requests and resources that were not part of the 2021 budget. While the 10% increase looks like a pretty big jump at first glance, he said, it’s not much compared to the overall budget.
“It looks like a big number, but it’s just all the stuff we’re putting back in from last year,” Kramer said.
After providing the budget overview, Kramer asked the council for input on the general fund, transportation fund and what to do with dollars awarded to the city through American Rescue Plan funding. City staff proposed $60,000 to conduct a route alternatives study in the West End, which council opted not to support over staff’s original recommendation of $32,000 for traffic counting and data collection.
Mayor Torre and Councilmember Skippy Mesirow said they would prefer to use the $32,000 to take action now rather than spend more money on a lengthy study process with no action in the immediate future.
“I’m not supportive of the $60,000 — I don’t know where that gets us,” Torre said. “I can support the original intention of $32,000 for traffic counting and data collection ... I’m more in the camp of wanting to do more now and study less later.”
City staff also asked the council to consider spending $150,000 on consulting services, education and outreach concerning the Record of Decision — the legal, public documentation of the reasoning behind a project, including preferred alternatives — and the entrance to Aspen. While council ultimately supported the proposal, Mesirow said he was confused by the number.
“For me, the entrance to Aspen and the Record of Decision are important projects as a tool to the end, but they are not the end,” he said. “I think that moving forward on an entrance is a great thing to do but I don’t understand the $150,000 for polling … I think what needs to happen is some real, deep conversation at this table and then we can move forward with a project based on that.”
Staff also proposed splitting $1.86 million allotted to the city through American Rescue Plan funding between child care and stormwater infrastructure replacement 50-50. Council was supportive of staff’s recommendation, and councilmember Rachel Richards proposed using some of the funds to thank child care workers for their efforts during the pandemic.
“It’s been a hard year, especially for child care workers who have to deal with their own worry of bringing sickness home to their families and things like that,” she said. “Is there a way to do a bonus to the child care providers? I think about $100 each or something, just as a ‘thank you, we appreciate what you’ve done during COVID for us.’”
Staff will return to council on Nov. 9 with a formal resolution for city funds and a second resolution for component unit funds managed by the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority. Council will also hear a first reading for fee ordinances.