Aspenites who haven’t yet shared their thoughts with the city about a safety and mobility project in the downtown core project have until Jan. 26 to provide their feedback.
The project will guide plans for a “living lab” that the city hopes to conduct this summer looking at how a roadway that serves pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles can allow for safe interactions in a shared space, according to a press release from the city. The city is also exploring how right-of-way space could be allocated differently to increase safety for all roadway users, including improvements at individual intersections.
The city is working to include the community in discussions and has been working closely with Aspen City Council and stakeholders for nearly a year to evolve the options and develop a proposed plan for additional feedback.
“The community’s input on this project is critical to ensure the final plan truly reflects our community’s desires related to safety and mobility in the core,” Project Manager PJ Murray said in the release. “Earlier outreach on this project provided meaningful input for us to consider as we developed a plan to honor the different user groups that move through and frequent the downtown core.”
The project includes many ideas of ways to improve safety downtown, including how to use space to reduce the risk of an unexpected situation and support safer traveling behaviors. According to the release, studies show that predictable behavior and communication with fellow travelers are among the best ways to enhance safety.
“Many different factors can influence the design and scope of the living lab project,” Murray said. “So, in addition to testing our temporary changes along Galena Street and Cooper Avenue, we’re looking at what changes to things like parking times, shuttle frequency and other supplemental enhancements might complement the project’s safety goal while also providing different types of users easy access to the core.”
The city hopes to finalize a plan for the living lab by the end of March and have it ready for the summer.
City staff plan to present an update on the project to city council next month. Before then, citizens can become reacquainted with the project, review work progress to date and share input on a proposed plan for this summer.
There is also a questionnaire on the project website that asks participants to share thoughts and levels of support for various aspects of the plan, including changes to Galena St., parking and transit components. Participants who would like to participate in a focus group scheduled for Jan. 26 or Jan. 31 can also let the city know through the survey. The city will use all of the collected feedback, including input from this fall, to build the presentation and update to the council.
More information and links to the questionnaire can be found at aspencommunityvoice.com/safety-and-mobility-in-the-downtown-core.