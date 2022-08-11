The city of Aspen opened its request for proposals process for the former Taster’s restaurant space on Rio Grande Place on Wednesday and is now accepting applications.
The 1,615-square-foot space has been a fixture of Aspen’s local food scene for many years, according to a news release from the city. Taster’s, which has a location in Snowmass Village, was known for serving fast, reliable and affordable fare. The city aims to continue that tradition when selecting a new tenant through the RFP, the release says.
The city-owned restaurant space has sat vacant since August 2019 when Taster’s closed its doors. Recent direction from Aspen City Council has given staff the ability to begin seeking proposals for a replacement. The release says that proposals must demonstrate an intent to maintain year-round restaurant operations and to provide daily lunch and dinner options to the Aspen community. Breakfast and late-night bar services are possible options, but not required.
Proposals also will be evaluated based on criteria such as the leasing rate and terms, concept and menu offerings, ability to provide an affordable menu, qualifications and business model, approach to shoulder seasons and references.
The city will host an optional pre-proposal conference at the restaurant space — 455 Rio Grande Place — on Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will provide prospective bidders with an opportunity to visit the site prior to finalizing and submitting the proposals, the release explains.
The deadline to submit proposals is Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. To bid, vendors must be registered to view and download the complete “2022-272 Rio Grande Building Restaurant” proposal package on bidnetdirect.com. Registration is free.
City staff will make a recommendation for a selected tenant to the city council at a meeting on Oct. 11. The city will work with the selected tenant to ensure the space will be open for business as soon as possible. The city anticipates a summer 2023 opening, the release adds.
Questions regarding the RFP or procurement process should be submitted online to bidnetdirect.com, and answers will be posted for all interested parties to review and consider. For help registering online, call 1-800-835-4603.