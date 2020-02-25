Aspen City Council on Monday voiced its support for a new system of regulations for businesses that rent out short term accommodations in town.
In an effort to better understand and regulate the market, the city’s finance department is proposing the requirement for a business license and a permit that needs to be filed for individual units engaging in short term rentals. The licence would cost $150 annually, and the permit would be free.
When first proposed, the new legislation required every individual property engaging in short-term vacation rentals to have a business license. But that ordinance received pushback by certain condominium properties that essentially operate as hotels, even though they are classified as individual short-term rentals.
These property types, referred to as condo-tels, include longtime Aspen bed bases such as The Gant and the Aspen Alps. While each hotel-like unit is individually owned, the umbrella property oversees the business as a whole.
These companies argue that is a different case than when a single homeowner has chosen to list their home as a vacation rental through a website such as Airbnb or VRBO, or from a property management business that has individual contracts with multiple short-term rental properties throughout the town.
In response to complaints, city staff reworked the ordinance with three suggested exemptions to the business license requirements. Pete Strecker, finance director for the city, presented the suggestions to council during Monday’s work session.
He told council that in public outreach, sentiment was clear that locals want more stringent enforcement regarding the short-term rental market.
“Unregulated rentals (are) viewed as having a negative impact to the Aspen experience,” said Strecker.
Up until recently the city has not had the means to identify all of the short-term listings in Aspen, or to cross check and make sure the owners were paying the correct amount of sales tax for the earnings they made on their nightly rentals. With new software online this year, the city now has a much greater tool for identifying properties that are out of compliance.
The software has identified more than 1,000 unique properties listed through different short-term rental websites, though the city only earned sales and lodging taxes from 50 licensed short term rental businesses.
“While some filings may be happening under an umbrella business license … there is currently no way of knowing whether such filings even included all managed properties for that month,” says a memo from Strecker to council. “It is reasonable to assume only a portion of the total market is remitting tax given this large disparity between licenses and rental properties.”
While overall the city finance department would like to see every short-term rental hold its own license, he offered exemptions for the council to consider. To address the condo-tel issue, language would be added stating that if vacation rental units are marketed and managed by an on-site team with 24/7 front desk service, they can apply for just one single business licence and permit for the entire company. Staff is also recommending allowing those with fractional ownership be exempt, because they think it would not be fair for someone who only gets two weeks of ownership out of a property to have to pay the same rate as a year-round owner.
Donnie Lee, the general manager of The Gant said he agrees with the city’s efforts to better enforce licences for short-term rentals.
“The overall goal is one I support fully,” said Lee.
He pushed for the exception as a way to cut down on paperwork it would take for his staff to parse out the sales information of every unit each reporting period. Right now the Gant just reports sales as a whole, and remits on total income.
But, councilmember Rachel Richards said, not doling out individual businesses licenses puts that same administrative work on staff instead, as they work to make sure all vacation rentals are in compliance.
“That's what's absurd about it to me,” Richards said.
Additionally, there is no clear line to draw between condo-tels and other property management companies. Representatives of Frias Properties and Aspen Luxury Vacations advocated to council that they, too, should get the exemption, arguing that even though their properties are not all under one roof, they still have 24/7 emergency contact available, and offer the same type of amenities as the Gant and the Alps.
Yet other properties offer a mix of hotel-like services with fractional units and per-night rentals. Community Development Director Phllip Supino told council that there are almost as many styles of vacation rental as there are vacation properties in Aspen.
“There are way more business models than there are definitions in the municipal code,” Supino said.
Council directed staff to refine what type of property exactly would be under the business license exemption.
“The biggest challenge is the definition of a condo-tel,” said council member Ann Mullins. “It’s important that we come up with a strict, understandable, defensible definition.”
According to staff’s proposal, every vacation rental listing would be required to list the business license number. The permit is to ensure the city has a name on file for emergencies, and also allows things like a fire inspection to be carried out. Overall, the plan is to have a better hold on the amount of properties that are being used as vacation rentals, and using that data in all sorts of ways, from planning for future bed base needs and city budgeting.
“[Without the regulations] we will never get to real data, real information, or to the public’s trust that there is not fraud,” Richards said.
Mayor Torre gave direction to the finance staff to carry forward with the new requirements and the added exemptions. There will be further work sessions and formal readings of the ordinance before any changes are made.
“This is certainly a first stab,” Torre said.