In order to help citizens stock up on their mask supply, the city of Aspen has partnered with other organizations and local businesses to provide face coverings to the public. It is now a public health order in Aspen that people must cover their nose and mouth when inside a business or in any situation where they can not maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.
Beginning today, masks can be picked up at city hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.
Nancy Lesley, the city’s director of events and marketing as well as interim Wheeler Opera House executive director, is overseeing the mask giveaway program.
“City Council and city staff felt that it’s important to get masks to the public so that everybody can comply with the new mandate as we transition into the mask environment. We understand it may take a short time for people to get their own supply,” Lesley said.
There is a limit of two masks per person at the pick up window. The giveaway program is meant to be a stop-gap as people gather their own stock of personal face coverings.
“The public should be advised these masks are provided to help buy some people time while they find or make their own mask supply,” according to a press release from the city.
Mask drive
Even before the new mask mandate was passed last week, the city has been organizing a mask drive by connecting those interested in making face coverings, and those who may have supplies to give to independent mask makers.
The city has delivered those donated masks to local businesses after sanitizing and individually wrapping each one. Essential businesses like hardware stores and grocery and liquor stores have all been given the baskets, and many have reported running out of the masks within a day.
“The businesses have been supported and engaged throughout this process. The general public wants to be compliant and it seems everyone wants to do everything they can to keep our community healthy,” Lesley said.
After the mask ordinance was passed, the city was able to source 900 single-use masks from California. In addition to the homemade masks the city also has an assortment of other kinds of face coverings, including buffs, and reusable masks donated by the Aspen Fire Protection District.
According to Dr. Kim Levin, Pitkin County Medical Officer, all masks should be washed after use. So most people will need several masks in order to comply with the order to rotate out worn masks with sanitary coverings.
Levin explained that the coronavirus can be passed from person to person in the bigger respiratory droplets that are expelled when someone coughs or sneezes. Wearing a covering over the nose and mouth will keep those larger droplets contained and cut down on the spread of COVID-19. She said the virus has also been found to be able to travel in smaller respiratory particles that can pass through cloth coverings, so it is crucial that the public still practice social distancing and keep a 6 foot distance from others when out of the house.
The mask ordinance was passed by city council and only pertains to situations within city limits. However, Levin, who is also on the Pitkin County Board of Health, said that all of Pitkin County will be adopting mandatory mask measures in the transition to “safer at home” once the current public health order is lifted on May 9. Masks are not required for those recreating at a distance from others, but Levin recommended carrying one when on the trails in case a 6-foot separation can not be achieved.
Violators of the mask mandate face an escalating series of fines or jail time. The Aspen Police Department was given a portion of the city’s mask supply, and was also the recipient of donated masks from AFPD. Police Chief Richard Pryor told city council he would like enforcement of the measure to be education based. The department has printed out informational cards summarizing the mask guidelines to hand out to the public, and officers will be able to hand out masks to those who are in need of them.
“While supplies last, APD will be handing them out whenever needed, if responding to a complaint and an individual needs one, we will provide one,” Pryor said. “However we’ve found pretty good compliance rates with people.”
Along with donating 400 masks to the city and police for their mask distribution efforts, the AFPD will also be including masks in their annual Mother’s Day flower bouquet giveaway this weekend. The program is the brainchild of Beth Gill from Aspen Branch Design. She will be creating 50 bouquets for children to pick up as a gift to their mothers. This year’s package will include a reusable mask.
“We thought if people are coming by, we might as well give out masks as well,” said Grant Jahnke, fire prevention specialist.
The Aspen City Council set the mask ordinance to expire on May 27, so that they can reassess the measure with updated information regarding the local spread of COVID-19 and the next stages of public health orders as the local economy begins to reopen.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein first floated the mandatory mask measure and has been a vocal advocate for making mask wearing in public the “new normal.”
“I want continued use for the foreseeable future,” Hauenstein said. “All of the safe opening plans I have seen globally call for mask/face covering usage.”
The city has distributed just shy of 2,000 masks to date. In a letter to council, city manager Sara Ott explained that the mask open hours at city hall is only meant to supplement the public’s supply as they work to procure or sew their own.
Jill Sheeley is coordinating the DIY mask effort between the public and the city. Anyone looking to donate materials or interested in sewing masks can call her at 970-379-2224.
Sheeley and some friends began sewing masks six weeks ago to give to hospitals short on PPE. As the movement has grown they have transitioned to creating masks for the public through the city give-away program. Sheeley said the ad hoc group of volunteers has made more than 1,000 masks since the public health orders have gone into effect. She has also seen the various volunteers become friends — from a distance — during the project.
“It just sort of snowballs really fast,” Sheeley said. “A lot of them don't sew for a living but they wanted to do something. So they just jumped in and it's been really fun for all of us.”
Sheeley does not see the project winding down any time soon. As different sectors reopen they are getting requests for more and more masks. Currently, they are working on scaling the mask design down so they can provide children’s masks to daycares which are slated to reopen next month.
The city is also looking to get masks to denser neighborhoods, and to vulnerable populations who are more at risk for exposure and may not have the resources to craft their own masks.