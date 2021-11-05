The city of Aspen plans to begin moving some of its departments from the longtime City Hall building on Galena Street into its new office spaces on Rio Grande Place next week.
During the move, the city does not expect to close or disrupt any services, but anyone trying to get in touch with municipal workers should expect slower responses than usual and rely on phone or email to reach personnel, said Communications Director Denise White. Departments will be moving two or three at a time and schedules have not been finalized.
As staff packs up their offices, White said it’s exciting to be getting a new space. The new building is significantly larger than the current space — known as the “armory” due to the structure’s original use — and more city departments will be located in one place instead of scattered around town.
“We are excited to get many of our services under one roof,” White said. “We are looking at doing sort of a grand opening celebration to invite the community into the space. Our special events department is working on that.”
No plans for a date or format for the grand opening have been finalized, and White said more information will be released in the coming days. The city is tentatively planning on opening the new doors on Nov. 15, but there are several moving pieces that could change that.
The engineering and parking services departments are scheduled to move in first, followed by finance, the city manager’s office and community development. The new building is still waiting on a certificate of occupancy before the move-in process can begin. White said depending on how quickly things happen, the move could begin on Monday or Tuesday.
Two departments will stay behind in the armory building — most likely, information technology and utility billing — although White said that will be confirmed later. The city has already begun tentative talks about which organizations will move into the armory once the city leaves, but no plans have been finalized. Pitkin County has requested a temporary lease, and other organizations like Sister Cities and Callie’s Backyard Foundation are interested in space.
Mayor Torre said during a regular city council meeting on Oct. 26 that the city is not yet ready to make any final decisions regarding the next tenants of the armory.
“The plans for this building have not come to us. We have not allocated them to anything,” he said.
Construction on the new City Hall began in 2019 and continued throughout the pandemic. City Manager Sara Ott said in July that she hoped the new building would give Aspenites a sense of pride and serve as a community gathering place as much as a place of business. The city was originally scheduled to move into the new building in October, but construction was delayed due to labor and supply chain disruptions, a problem many construction projects across the state have faced, White said.
The city also is planning to shift its website domain name, which could alter internet access to services for a short time. White said the IT department is working on the system and details are not concrete. More information about the schedule and nature of the move is expected to be released today.