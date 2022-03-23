Aspen City Council approved a policy resolution at their regular meeting on Tuesday to initiate the process of drafting legislation to regulate residential development and short-term rentals during the six-month moratorium period.
In the aftermath of the passage of Ordinance 6, the city is now moving from an information gathering stage to one of analysis and code drafting. Between now and the first week of May, the city will conduct one more round of public engagement to gather input on possible regulations, and will use the council’s guidance on policy objectives to support code amendments going forward.
With only seven weeks to go until ordinances are scheduled to be drafted and adopted by the council, Principal Long Range Planner Ben Anderson said that time is a constraint, and some things have to be prioritized over others.
“Because of the timeline, because of the intensity of the process that we’re engaged in at this time, we’ve really, really focused on the things that need to happen under the moratorium,” he said. “But I think there’s a lot of energy and a lot of momentum around these topics, and we are already starting to strategize and put together a plan for things that are going to be coming forward to council in the six months following the expiration of the moratorium.”
Time was only one obstacle that staff foresaw before the moratorium goals could be reached. Staff also warned that conflicting opinions in the community and the COVID-19 pandemic could constrain the city’s efforts, but Anderson said that staff feel progress is being made in the community and the pandemic seems to be less of an obstacle than expected.
The policy resolution did require a public hearing, but no members of the public attended the meeting or submitted comments to council to be read. Council members voted unanimously to approve the policy resolution, reiterating that the work is important.
“I have read through the [policy resolution] and I feel it matches the work that we’re attempting to do,” Councilwoman Rachel Richards said. “So I am happy to support this.”
Councilman Ward Hauenstein agreed, saying that the work is important for everyone in Aspen and the council is trying to save some of the fabric of Aspen.
“People were complaining that we haven’t done anything. If we had done something without public outreach… then we would be doing it in a vacuum,” he said. “Going forward, it’s with full knowledge from those people that have participated in the pop-ups and the outreach, so as we proceed, we’ve tried really hard to get input from citizens. If we haven’t done anything yet, it’s because we’re getting ready to do something.”
Councilman Skippy Mesirow added that it’s part of a journey, and the work that should be taking years has been condensed to a number of weeks. This is the point that shows how much is being done and will continue to be done, he said.
“This will have a tremendous impact for the better, we believe, on our community,” he said.
In the coming weeks, staff will conduct further analysis and engagement and begin the code writing process. Staff will return to council on March 28 for another update.