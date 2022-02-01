City staff will present to Aspen City Council tonight during a work session with an updated work plan for the temporary moratorium on short-term rental permits and new residential development.
On Jan. 11, council members gave feedback to staff on tasks they would like to see the city prioritize throughout the duration of the moratorium. Topics ranged from tax inequity to trends in developing properties to be used as STRs, and staff used the council’s feedback to create a proposed work plan that will cover potential policy changes, community engagement and an overall project timeline.
Throughout the process, the city will use Aspen’s climate policy goals and ideas outlined in the Aspen Area Community Plan as primary guidance as officials pursue solutions to the issues that led to the passage of Ordinance 27, the ordinance that established the moratorium, according to a memo from Principal Long-Range Planner Ben Anderson and Community Development Director Phillip Supino.
“When undertaking a code amendment process of this size and potential impact, it is necessary the process be open, intentional and linear,” the memo says. “By not jumping from emergency declaration to solutions, we create the space to inform the public, provide them with opportunities to influence analysis and solution development; it brings the public and stakeholders along.”
City officials have said that community engagement will begin in earnest this month. According to the memo, staff has already begun creating a list of community members who have expressed interest in being involved. The city also plans to work with consultants to execute an engagement plan that can be tailored to meet the needs of interested parties involved with different aspects of the project. The engagement plan includes social media engagement, social events, public meetings, interviews and presentations to homeowners associations and neighborhoods.
When it comes to examining policy direction, city staff will look at four overarching areas to guide its work: STRs, the pace and scale of free-market residential development and redevelopment, promotion of affordable housing opportunities, and development procedures within the land use code. Within each of these areas, the city will examine zoning and appropriate procedures to more closely align the land use code with the AACP and climate action goals.
The city’s goal is to produce ordinances that address these topics and put them into effect by June 8. Until then, staff will visit council almost every week beginning in March to discuss and craft legislation, according to the memo. On March 22, staff plans to propose the specific policy outcomes that staff and the consultant team will then work to finalize. This stage marks the policy resolution and is an important step in the amendment process.
“By this point, staff believes that we will have received enough feedback from the community and council and conducted sufficient analysis with consultant support to identify the content of eventual ordinances,” Supino and Anderson wrote in the memo.
Assuming this schedule is carried out as planned, the council should anticipate hearing the first readings of ordinances in mid-April, according to the memo.
After tonight’s meeting, staff will launch the efforts outlined in the proposal. Outreach and policy analysis efforts will begin in the coming weeks, and staff will provide its next update on March 1. Tonight’s work session will be open to the public for viewing and will begin at 4 p.m. over WebEx. A link to the meeting and agenda packet can be found at cityofaspen.com by clicking on “Council Meetings” and then the link under “Webcasts.”