Community members are invited to attend an open house hosted by the city of Aspen next week to provide feedback on park rental policies and what should be included in an update.
In recent years, the city’s parks have experienced an increase in usage related to weddings, large scale events, catered picnics and fitness activities that limit usage for the general public. For this reason, the city will update the sections of the municipal code related to park rentals and the special event policy.
“I think all of our policies we should review periodically, and it’s time for us to look at this one,” said Matt Kuhn, parks director. “Affordable spaces to rent are becoming fewer, and so we want to try to make sure the parks don’t become overrun as the affordable venue for a private party or wedding reception.”
At the Feb. 9 open house, community members will be able to interact with parks and special events staff, ask questions and learn about the rental policy. The outreach event will also examine the definition of the policy, Kuhn said. Staff will ask community members for input on things like the appropriate length that someone should be able to rent a park for, how many days in advance people should be able to reserve a park space, and what kind of infrastructure a park rental can accommodate.
“We’re finally at the point where we’re ready to connect with the community on a proposed set of rental guidelines that update the policies we’ve been using for the last two decades,” Kuhn said. “We are looking to ensure that these proposed changes are in line with the vision for the community and we are heading in a direction that the community is informed and in support of these changes. They aren’t big changes, but they’re adding more definition to the guidelines of how parks are being used currently.”
Kuhn said that activities like youth soccer and volleyball in Koch Park will be allowed to continue under the new policy. Additionally, staff is exploring a proposal that will allow athletic activities like yoga and fitness classes to use certain parks, which the city council permitted during the COVID-19 pandemic and instructed staff to continue.
There are more than 30 total parks within Aspen’s city limits, including small neighborhood parks. Kuhn said that the policy discussion will create rental policies for all of them so that the city can be sure that the parks are being managed properly.
Following the open house, staff will return to the city council for a work session on Feb. 27. Staff will update the council on the community outreach and the new policy proposal. Depending on the council’s direction at that work session, Kuhn said that staff plans to bring a draft of an ordinance to the council in April or May.
The open house will take place on Feb. 9 at Aspen City Hall in council chambers from 4-6 p.m. For those who cannot attend the open house but would like to provide feedback and learn more, an online survey is available at aspencommunityvoice.com/park-rental.