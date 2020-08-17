After more than a decade of conversation about the unsatisfactory conditions on Park and Midland avenues on Aspen’s east side, Aspen City Council has requested that something be done to improve the safety conditions of the thoroughfare.
The two residential streets run parallel to each other as they meander north of Highway 82. Two-way traffic, on-street parking, city buses and bicycles and pedestrians all share the narrow corridor.
In a council work session last month, Pete Rice said the engineering department has been working on solutions to the route since 2008. “Staff is pretty consistently contacted by this neighborhood in general,” he said. “It doesn't feel safe, it's a problem that everybody clearly sees.”
While public feedback from the neighbors cites speeders as the biggest threat to safety on their streets, City Engineer Trish Aragon said speed counters set up on the stretch don’t support that.
“We hear a lot of complaints that vehicles are speeding on Park Avenue. Well guess what, the data does not show that,” she told council.
But, she said, without sidewalks or a bike lane, the various uses of the street could cause hazards. She said the reason cars are not going above the speed limit is because there are so many pedestrians in the way.
“You don't want to use people as traffic control. I understand that’s why people feel unsafe,” Aragon said.
The speed limit in the neighborhood, like the majority of neighborhoods in town, is 20 mph. However, an unsanctioned speed limit sign has been put up marking the area as a 15 mph zone. Aragon said the attempt to use signage to slow down drivers is likely a futile one, anyway.
“Signs are not one of the four factors that affect speed. If signs could affect speed we would have them all over the place,” she said.
Other traffic mitigation options, such as stop signs and speed tables, have also shown to have little or adverse impacts on traffic speed, especially in lower speed zones.
Instead, Rice and Aaron Reed, construction coordinator, proposed a series of alternatives to council, including adding sidewalks to both streets, and converting to one-way traffic only in an attempt to allow more space for all modes of transportation.
Council was supportive of the idea of a trial run of the changes first, called a “living lab.” Councilmember Ann Mullins said it would be important to try each alternative on its own in order to obtain the clearest data on which tactics work.
“It’s better not to experiment with a bunch of different things but come up with a couple of schemes that are acceptable,” Mullins said.
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow agreed, saying data collection would be especially important to bring back to residents in the area once the experimental phase is over and potential construction is suggested.
“In any living lab, let's make sure we are measuring heard data,” Mesirow said.
Council addressed similar concerns last year on nearby King Street, which has since had a sidewalk constructed so pedestrians no longer travel on the roadway.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said neighbors were against the change in character they thought a sidewalk would bring, but he requested an updated opinion survey now that the project is complete.
“People were saying it’s going to ruin the neighborhood, It's going to urbanize it,” he said.
Along with the vehicular traffic concerns, pedestrian travel on the road becomes dangerous in the spring months due to poor drainage. Snow piles melt during the warm days and then turn to frozen pools at night.
“The drainage causing flooding, that's an issue the city should alleviate,” he said.
In response to council direction, the engineering department will begin to add signage to the neighborhood encouraging slower speeds.
The engineering department has exhausted their budget on the Park and Midland Safety Project for the year, but will spend the fall and winter determining the best implementation for a living lab come May.
“The approach includes phases that can implement immediate measures, data collection, additional outreach and introduce a schedule for future tasks,” the team wrote in a follow up memo to council.
Hauenstein referred to previous councils’ decisions to punt on the problem neighborhood, and the extended public outreach period the revilitized conversations have taken. He asked that as much be done before the winter as possible.
“I would really be disappointed if another year slips by,” Hauenstein said.