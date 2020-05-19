The city of Aspen is asking for feedback from the community at large as well as downtown businesses on the concept of closing or modifying certain streets in the core so that restaurants and retail stores can have more space to serve customers with stronger social distancing.
Extending commercial activities into the right of way while modifying traffic and parking patterns has long been debated. However, with restaurants facing indoor seating limited to 30 percent of dining room capacity, the imperative for more outdoor dining is stronger than ever and city staff expect to bring forward proposals in the coming weeks designed to help keep struggling businesses alive.
“We’re asking for input about helping businesses recover the lost capacity inside by extending commercial activities outside, into the public right-of-way,” Pete Rice, a division manager with the engineering department, said in a Monday press release announcing that the city has opened up an information and discussion forum about the topic on the Aspen Community Voice online platform. “We hope to use feedback from the community survey to provide direction so we can rapidly and safely deploy this pilot program. The key idea is to create a comfortable setting to enjoy summer in Aspen while actively supporting economic recovery.”
Logistical issues that tend to stymie plans to modify streets for more pedestrian-oriented commercial activity remain, such as access for trash and deliveries and concerns about losing prime parking spaces. The city wants public feedback on those, too.
“We are just trying to find out what the community wants,” Rice said. Any modifications temporarily enacted for the “recovery streets plan,” as the initiative is called, “has to be organized in a way that functions correctly with everyone’s needs.”
Rice hopes that businesses that would be interested in taking up some right-of-way real estate contact the city. He estimates that officials have already heard from around 10.
“They are coming at us fast now,” Rice said, noting that restaurant openings are expected to begin on May 27. “We had three [inquiries] this morning.”
Based on the feedback, Rice and other officials will target certain areas of the core where a modified street plan for expanded commercial activities might make sense. Rice emphasized that while staff has generated some ideas internally, they are open to any ideas on configuration and programming.
“There are geographic constraints to what streets can logistically be modified or fully closed. We understand not every area of town will offer the same opportunity due to safety and program administration. However, the goal is to get feedback on preferred areas for the city to target for this program,” Rice said in the press release.
Rice said it’s still unclear if a business could use space in the right of way that is not directly adjacent to its storefront, or if any business might want that. He also mentioned that the city manager’s office is looking at state liquor control regulations that might come into play with right-of-way seating.
Modifying alleyways as a place for commercial activity could also be considered, he said.
The community survey is open for submissions and will close for initial insights at noon on May 25 to expedite the planning process. On the project webpage, users can also submit comments, ask questions, and learn more about the initiative.