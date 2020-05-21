Aspen City Council this week said it would allow the Aspen Music Festival & School out of its standard summer lease in order to make Marolt Housing available to locals in need.
The 97 dorm-style units are always available to the workforce during the winter months, but typically tenants need to move out in April to allow music students to move in by June. This year, the COVID-19 outbreak has canceled the school and festival. At the same time, many locals are dealing with lost income from the shortened winter season, and are in need of affordable housing.
City staff is working with the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority to devise an application process for the units. APCHA is not set up to be processing summer leases for this property and may need to add additional resources to oversee the program.
But the council stressed the need to get people into the units, 77 of which are standing vacant now, sooner rather than later.
“We are trying to do it as expeditiously as possible” said Hans de Roos, director of Capital Asset Management.
After approving the lease cancellation Monday, council met again Tuesday to hammer out their wishes for the rental price and occupancy numbers of each apartment, along with determining who should get first dibs at applying for a spot.
The council approved the rental fee of $1,250 per unit, including utilities. While this is a lower rate than the music school would have been paying, Mayor Torre said the price point is appropriate for the current economic situation.
“It’s lower revenue for the city, but it’s trying to keep those rents as low as possible at this time. We also understand the kind of housing it is,” he said.
Most of the units consist of two shotgun-style rooms, separated by a sink, bathroom and two closets. The apartments come furnished with single beds and lamps. The council gave the okay for up to three people to occupy the less than 400-square-foot apartments.
“I think this really encourages housing more people,” Torre said.
Councilmember Ann Mullins agreed, though she also pointed out the difficulty of three unrelated people sharing a small space, built for temporary student housing.
“I’m torn, there are so many people that want housing but if you've taken a look at those units it's a challenge,” Mullins said.
About 48 of the units are spoken for beginning again this fall through previous relationships with Marolt Ranch and employers in the valley. The remaining units have the potential to be rented out through April 2021.
The council debated the merits of allowing employers to get the first stab at reserving housing for this summer too. This would take the workload of verifying applicant qualifications off the APCHA staff.
Councilmember Rachel Richards said she wanted individuals and smaller businesses to have the same chance at reserving the units as the larger employers.
“An employer can rent a unit and keep it empty. Meanwhile we have citizens and people hoping for housing,” Richards said. “I can't see potentially shutting out individuals from this opportunity.”
Furthermore, she said job-attached housing comes with complications for individuals who may feel they can’t advocate for themselves in a work situation without losing their home.
“There was always a lot of concern about an employer holding housing over your head,” she said.
The majority of council agreed with Richards, so once the process of applying for the housing is worked out, it will be open to individuals, and businesses on the same day.