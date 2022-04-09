The Glenwood Springs City Council on Thursday approved a 5% raise for city employees in response to rising inflation and the already high cost of living.
“For those who are saying … ‘I work in the private sector, I don’t get an increase when there’s inflation.’ Yeah, but you historically are making more,” Councilor Ingrid Wussow said during Thursday night’s city council meeting. “There’s more opportunity for you to make more.”
Although the council was unanimous in its decision to authorize the raise, some, namely Councilor Paula Stepp, questioned where the extra $928,000 would come from.
“Employees are definitely No. 1 but we do have a lot of things on our table. So, that’s something that we need to consider,” Stepp said. “This is a long-term budget decision tonight, not a one-time budget decision.”
Stepp made clear that she was not debating whether members of city staff deserved a raise. She wanted to know if the city’s coffers were in a position to finance one.
“I totally appreciate and respect all of the work that the city staff does; I still have to ask questions,” Stepp said.
Glenwood Springs Chief Operating Officer Steve Boyd said the city’s increasing tax revenue would cover the 5% wage increase for its employees.
“What we’re seeing right now for our employees is that everything is going up in cost except their paychecks,” Boyd said. “We’ve grown 10% in sales tax in January. We did the same 10% in February and I kind of expect that’s how this year is going to go in terms of sales tax.”
Earlier this week, the Aspen City Council approved a pay raise for city employees in response to the rising costs of goods and services, especially locally.
During Thursday night’s meeting, Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa said it was difficult to compete with employers throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, both public and private, with respect to hiring and employee retention.
“If they’re having trouble buying food and putting gas in their car, I can have the happiest … organization in the world and they will leave for more money if they are struggling,” Figueroa said. “And, the cost to replace them is very significant.”
All city employees — both full and part time — will receive the 5% wage increase, which goes into effect April 10. Currently, the city has 12 full-time vacant positions in addition to 55 part-time job vacancies.
During the council discussion, Mayor Jonathan Godes took issue with a few of Stepp’s comments concerning the employee raise, particularly when Stepp said she wanted to make sure her colleagues understood what they were approving.
“We do know. We understand what we’re taking a vote on and I think that is our responsibility,” Godes said. “I just want to let the public know that I’ve read the packet and I know what’s going on.”