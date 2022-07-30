As of Friday, the regulations on short-term rental permits that the city of Aspen worked for the better part of a year to implement are in effect.
That means that anyone holding a valid 2021-22 STR permit is now subject to a new set of regulations under Ordinance 9, which the Aspen City Council passed on June 28. It does not mean that the city is accepting new STR permit applications — that will begin on Oct. 1, the day after the moratorium on STR permits officially sunsets.
“Even though Ordinance 9 has gone into effect, the moratorium on issuance of short-term rental permits is still in effect,” said Emmy Garrigus, lodging and commercial core program manager for the city. “So the moratorium will be lifted on Sept. 30, and we’ll begin accepting new applications for short-term rental permits on Oct. 1.”
Under Ordinance 9, all current permits must now comply with new occupancy limits, life safety requirements and new tax filing and complaints systems, or risk revocation. More information about the specifics of the new regulations can be found at aspen.gov/strs.
In the month since the passage of Ordinance 9, the city has been working to set up these new systems for permit holders to use, and has also placed Garrigus in charge of the whole STR system, which has been largely redesigned.
“I think if I had to sum up all of this, it’s that my position is really to be a resource for the community,” Garrigus said. “In the short-term rental realm, I want to be able to help them understand the regulations and how to apply and get a short-term rental permit. On the downtown side, I’ll be a resource for the business community.”
In addition to onboarding and training Garrigus to develop the program, the city has also implemented a GIS map that shows which zones in town allow which types of permits and whether there is a permit cap in those areas. The city has also created a new 311 complaint system, which will be an enforcement tool overseen by the city. Beyond direct communication with stakeholders and individuals who participated in the moratorium outreach plan, the city has also redesigned its communication plan to include new websites and a newsletter.
“This is a brand new program,” said Haley Hart, long-range planner. “We really had very basic building blocks prior to the adoption of this ordinance, so we have been really working hard across departments, but also with consultants to get things like the GIS map in place.”
Going forward, staff plan to visit the city council on Sept. 13 to discuss a resolution to adopt a set of STR guidelines that would be used as a tool for members of the public who hold an STR permit or are hoping to apply for one. Hart said that an overview of the guidelines can be found in the ordinance, which is publicly available on the city’s website, and can be a resource for members of the public who have questions until the resolution is adopted.
“That will be a guiding document for the public to use to help them understand, what are the new regulations? Step-by-step, how do I go through the permitting process? How do I figure out what type of permit I am?” Hart said. “So it’s going to be sort of a more lengthy document, but the idea is that it’s going to be a tool to support the new program.”
Staff is also planning to visit the council for a work session in September to discuss a possible run-out period, which Hart said is something that council members promised the public they would revisit. The run-out period was brought up by individuals who spoke during public comment at the June 28 meeting who were concerned about whether the city would honor rentals already on the books at the time of a sale. The council supported revisiting an amendment that would honor such rentals at a later time.
Ordinance 9 also splits STR permits into three types: STR Classic, Owner-Occupied and Lodging-Exempt. Owner-Occupied and Lodging-Exempt permits will not be capped in zone districts where they are allowed, but Classic permits will be capped in certain residential zones. After the cap is met, applications for Classic permits will be put on a waitlist. However, there is no cap on Classic permits in commercial or lodging zone districts.
After the moratorium lifts, the city is expecting an influx of STR permit applications. On Dec. 31, all STR permit holders — including those who held 2021-22 permits during the moratorium and those that were approved after the moratorium period — will need to renew their permits to be valid for 2023.
Going forward, Aspen Councilman Skippy Mesirow said that he’s happy with the new set of regulations, and he’s been able to reflect on them as they go into effect both as a member of the council and a member of the short-term rental community.
“I’ve had so many conversations about these regulations since passage, many in relation to my job running a vacation rental company,” he said. “I really feel strongly that what has emerged is a really good balance: It protects community interest, it sets a new framework for long-term community success and is respectful of the short-term rental industry and history in town.”
Since the beginning of the moratorium project, the city of Aspen has been directing community members to find information and stay updated on aspencommunityvoice.com. The project will soon be taken down from the website, however, and community members are now encouraged to subscribe to the city’s Community Development Update newsletter, which will include details about the moratorium and how to stay informed. A link to subscribe to the newsletter can be found at cityofaspen.com under “Notify Me.”