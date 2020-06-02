Any city of Aspen resident who received a food tax refund this year will be eligible for a $25 voucher that will be mailed by next Monday and is expected to be good at multiple restaurants and retail shops around town.
The cards must be redeemed in participating businesses by July 10, the city announced in a press release on Monday. Businesses are being contacted this week on details for how to participate and on reimbursement procedures from the city. By June 8, all participating businesses will be listed online, with the list updated daily, at www.cityofaspen.com/covid19.
The gift cards are being mailed on or before Monday, June 8 to more than 1,500 households. They must be used within Aspen city limits, one time at one location, and cannot be used at liquor stores or marijuana dispensaries. Please note, the cards are not available for pick-up.
A flyer will be available for participating businesses to download and hang on their door or window so residents know that business is a program participant.
“We are excited to be offering this opportunity to our residents and businesses,” Mayor Torre said in the press release. “The goals of this program are to stimulate the economy, help some of the business sectors hardest hit by COVID-19, and promote the community connections that make Aspen so great. We are ready to welcome our residents to Aspen’s downtown because we know one of our greatest assets is our people, and their love and support for one another. This can happen while we social distance, wear masks when required, and responsibly visit our local businesses.”
In late April, Aspen City Council established six outcomes to strategically address Aspen’s economic, social, physical, and cultural recovery from COVID-19. This program speaks to objective four, which has an aim to proactively and swiftly work to minimize further economic disruption and actively encourage its recovery.
The total cost of the program is $50,000 and is being financed by a $6 million COVID-19 recovery fund city council designated earlier this spring. In addition to the more than 1,500 households receiving the gift cards, an additional 450 cards would be distributed to local non-profit entities and some will be given to the Aspen Police Department to distribute to individuals encountered by police officers who need assistance.