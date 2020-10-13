The health protection team created by the city of Aspen in response to COVID-19 this spring is now up and running — and has their eye on winter protocols.
Natalie Tsevdos, senior environmental health specialist with the city, has hired locals Emmy Garrigus and Mike Sear to conduct surveillance throughout the downtown core to ensure that businesses are meeting public health measures. The team also responds to complaints regarding any non-compliant business or disregard of the mandatory mask ordinance.
“Since late July, we've seen a steady decline in complaints,” Tsevdos told the Aspen City Council during a work session Monday night.
She said that initial response to the pandemic and the health orders surrounding it were addressed reactively, with support from the Aspen Police Department and the parking department, which serves as a liaison to the downtown business sector. Now that the two full-time positions are up and running, it allows for a proactive approach and more relationship building.
“We are able to plan more, and we are able to solidify communication channels with our partners,” she said.
The city team works in partnership with the county’s community outreach positions, as well.
Sear and Garrigus make unannounced stops through downtown businesses and public events to check that public health measures are being complied with and that the sector-specific recommendations are being followed. All businesses were required to submit a COVID-19 safety plan to the county in order to reopen after the stay-at-home orders were lifted, and the street team is able to make sure businesses are still adhering to those measures to which they committed.
“What we are really focused on are those Five Commitments of Containment,” Tsevdos said, referring to the county’s official coronavirus box-it-in strategy. “There is definitely value in those surprise visits.”
Restaurants and gyms are the sectors that have garnered the most complaints, that the team then follows up on. The majority of complaints are in regard to improper mask wearing or outright refusal to wear masks, followed by complaints regarding overcrowding or lack of social-distancing measures.
“That should come as no surprise — that those are the two things that make people feel uncomfortable, that make people feel unsafe,” Tsevdos said.
While town is still relatively busy, she said the hope is that the team can use the off-season to prepare for the unknowns that accompany the winter uptick in visitor numbers. As stated in a memo to council, the summer experience will help to inform what comes next.
“For the next couple of months, the focus will be on working with businesses to develop plans for safe operation based on various possibilities that may come about through the winter season. Capitalizing on the experiences of the summer season and relationships that have been built between staff and the business community, the team is making significant progress towards this goal,” it states.
The city budgeted $200,000 annually to pay for the two salaries and operating costs of the new roles on the public health team. It is currently funded through 2021.
Both Garrigus and Sear had been working in retail when COVID-19 hit, and they each have extensive backgrounds in customer service. Tsevdos credited the personal relationships the two have formed with the business sector for the success of the program — as well as an educational approach as opposed to a strictly punitive one.
“We believe really strongly that the success of this program really depends on our ability to connect with people and form community relationships,” she said.