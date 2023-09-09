After 15 years of working to improve the health of Roaring Fork River, stormwater manager and Clean River Program director April Long ended her full-time position with the city of Aspen on Friday.
Long will go on to serve as the West Mountain Regional Housing Coalition's first staff member. The relatively new nonprofit coalition, which began in 2018, works with local governments and institutions to increase affordable housing stock in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys.
Long will continue to serve as executive director of the Ruedi Water and Power Authority and as a member of the Colorado Water Quality Control Commission. She added she will have available time to perform additional consulting.
While Long’s job title with the city was stormwater manager, her work went far beyond gutters and drains. As director of the Clean River Program, Long has worked on a holistic approach to river health. Long said that while most cities’ stormwater-management programs focus on watershed health by cleaning pollutants out of urban water runoff, Aspen’s work goes further.
“A traditional stormwater program would address flooding and pollution from an urban source,” she said. “Our program also looks at protection and restoration of riparian areas along the river. Part of the impairment to the Roaring Fork is that we have built right up to the river and removed the really healthy, helpful riparian area.”
Long said that in the early 2000s, studies revealed that the stretch of the Roaring Fork River around Aspen was one of the most degraded in the entire watershed. In 2007, the community voted to fund a new program that would improve the river ecosystem’s health near town. Long was hired to run the program the following year.
Since then, the program has worked to clean up runoff and restore riparian habitats on the river. In what Long says is a unique move for a stormwater-management program, they have worked to increase flows in the river at critical times. City staff coordinate with Pitkin County and the Colorado River Water Conservation District to boost water levels with strategically timed releases from Grizzly Reservoir. The releases are meant to account for some of the depletions the river faces as a result of upstream transbasin diversions.
Long says the project she is most proud of from her time at the city is the 2014 improvements to Rio Grande Park. Long and her colleagues added buried pretreatment chambers, a bioswale, wetlands, a sand infiltration area and water quality ponds to the park that remove pollutants from storm runoff before it runs into the Roaring Fork River.
Long said the park cleans about 30% of Aspen’s stormwater runoff, effectively preventing hydrocarbons, E. coli and excessive amounts of sediment from polluting the watershed. The city completed the project at a fraction of its initially estimated price, she said.
“It really is an extremely successful project,” Long said. “It's beautiful. The community loves it, whether they know it's helping the health of the river or not. It's a gorgeous place for our community to join and to visit … and it’s a workhorse for the city.”
Long, who studied biosystems engineering at Auburn University, says working for a progressive community like Aspen, where the population supports innovative solutions to environmental problems, has been a dream come true.
“We have improved the health of the river,” she said. “We have improved some riparian areas. We are minimizing our contribution of pollution to that river. And that's all because this community had the desire to do so and taxed themselves. And, you know, I think that commitment and that interest in protection of a vital resource is commendable.”
Long said this kind of work will become even more important as climate change continues to increase water temperatures and reduce river flows in the future. Warmer waters open the door for more biological pollutants, which become more concentrated when streamflows are low.
“As it gets hotter, people are going to want to get closer to the water, so making sure that we have protected that resource for them is part of us building a more sustainable community,” Long said.
At her new position with West Mountain Regional Housing Coalition, Long said she hopes to continue serving the local community in another area she is passionate about, which is affordable housing. As an engineer, Long said housing is the kind of tough problem she loves to work on.
“Water is a resource issue. We're dealing with less and less of it. And I think some of that can translate to housing, another scarce resource. What do we do about it?” Long said.