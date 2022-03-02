The city of Aspen is not slowing down in its efforts to regulate short-term rentals and residential development, despite numerous challenges.
During an Aspen City Council work session on Tuesday, city staff asked for direction from council that they can use in the coming weeks to draft a series of ordinances that will regulate STR activity and residential development within the city of Aspen. The city has until June 8 to draft and approve these ordinances, which is the date that Ordinance 27 — the emergency ordinance that was passed on Dec. 8 and officially halted the issuance of new STR permits and new residential development in town — sunsets its moratorium on residential development (Ordinance 27 extended 2021 STR permits to Sept. 30, 2022, the date at which the pause on new STR permits expires).
In response to city council passing Ordinance 27 as an emergency ordinance, the Aspen Board of Realtors sued, seeking a preliminary injunction. A two-day hearing occurred in district court Thursday and Friday, but Judge Anne Norrdin on Friday requested written closing statements from each party, giving them one week for those submissions. Once she receives those arguments this Friday, she assured she would make a speedy decision.
So although the work session was held Tuesday, the city of Aspen is in a bit of a legal purgatory regarding the official legality of Ordinance 27 itself. A final ruling is not expected to come before next week, but regardless of the outcome, the city maintains that the work done up to this point will continue to go on.
“Regardless of a moratorium, this is work that we want to get done,” Mayor Torre said. “Regardless of what happens with court rulings or whatever is outstanding, this work will go on and we will be using these services regardless.”
Other council members also supported moving forward, saying that the city has set a timeline for the project knowing that the work is significant to modifying the current land-use code — whether there is a moratorium or not. City officials maintained that the efforts are important to making an impact in the community.
Council also held a special meeting on Tuesday to approve a resolution for a consultant team to begin work on the project with the city. Council voted unanimously to approve the consultant, Design Workshop, in the amount of $288,775. Principal Long-Range Planner Ben Anderson told the council that the addition is very important to being able to meet the timeline of the moratorium.
Design Workshop will provide development analysis, case studies, code review, project management support and leadership of public outreach efforts in conjunction with a second consultant, City-Explained, Inc. Council members praised Design Workshop for its work thus far and fully supported the contract.
“This is the time for everyone in the community to jump in,” Councilman Skippy Mesirow said. “I have been one to sort of roll my eyes at consultant contracts, and I’m very supportive of this one. I see this as a clear indication to the community that we are dead serious about the speed we want this work done at and the way we want our community involved.”
Council also gave direction on Tuesday on potential responses to five problem statements that were previously identified as areas to address during the moratorium. Council asked for more information on areas such as life safety standards, different permit types for different types of STRs, fees and taxes. City staff will return to council at a future meeting with more information before any legislation is drafted.
Staff plans to visit council almost weekly leading into June as the city attempts to meet its deadline.