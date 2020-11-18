Managing access to water in Aspen is an ongoing puzzle made more complex by a changing climate and changing population. A meeting tonight is scheduled to touch on the vulnerabilities of the local system and seek input from the public about long-term planning for continuing to provide potable water for citizens and visitors.
The 50-year water planning process is just underway, and Steve Hunter, utilities resource manager for the city, said checking in with the public and key stakeholders will help design a roadmap for water management.
“A key component to this is we don't want to start down the road on a long-range planning effort without community buy-in and community support,” Hunter said.
Tonight’s virtual meeting, beginning at 5 p.m., is meant to provide an understanding for the public regarding Aspen’s current water planning process and to get a sense of what community values need to be considered in preparing for the future.
“We are trying to make sure that five years from now — 10 years from now, 50 years from now — that the residents, visitors, business and environment in the valley have its water needs,” Hunter said.
Though it is a crucial element for life and human survival, the fact that safe drinking water comes out of the tap every time one turns it on is an otherwise underappreciated process.
“I think we all realize it is a precious resource, but when you are not really looking at how you get your water, you don't really understand how vulnerable it can be,” Hunter said.
Aspen in particular is vulnerable to a water shortage for myriad reasons. Whereas other municipalities may have up to a year and half supply of water should access be derailed, Aspen’s Thomas Reservoir has less than a day’s supply to meet community demand.
Almost the entirety of Aspen’s potable water is sourced from Castle and Maroon Creeks. Those Roaring Fork River tributaries are fed from snowmelt each spring. As strong snow years become less reliable, though, the amount of water flowing into the system also becomes less consistent.
“We are pretty confident that things are getting dryer and warmer. If that snowpack is getting shorter, we are going to have less water supply with potentially a larger population that is here for a longer period of time,” Hunter said.
This summer, Aspen enacted water shortage measures after a dryer-than-normal spring and summer. Additionally — even through shutdowns and restrictions on gatherings due to the novel coronavirus pandemic — the visiting population came in force and stayed for a longer duration than tourists of years past.
Drought years increase the risk of other natural disasters that can inhibit the water supply, the foremost being wildfires.
“The Maroon Creek and Castle Creek watersheds are directly adjacent to each other. If a wildfire started in one and grew, it would easily fall into the other one,” Hunter said.
As towns as close as Glenwood Springs are finding after this year’s fire season, including the Grizzly Creek fire— which burned 32,631 acres along the banks of the Colorado River — even after fires are put out, the aftermath can inhibit access to clear water.
“Once the fire goes through and it burns, for the first several years until vegetation reestablishes, you get a lot of sediment and debris into your water sources,” Hunter said.
While drought years are a true threat to the water supply, Hunter said it is not something that correlates directly enough to spark concern among the town’s daily water users.
“It's not surprising. People see that the trees are green and the flowers are upright, and they think all is well. We were fine this year, but if you have back-to-back droughts…” he trailed off.
Hunter complimented the local population for being generally aware of the scarcity of the resource, but the nature of a resort town is that many of the water users are not aware of the full picture of Aspen’s water supply.
“We have such a large resident population that is pretty savvy,” he said. “But then we have such a big population of visitors that may not know.”
In that regard, education is key when looking at the output side of the equation. When Aspen is in water-shortage restrictions, the cost of water use goes up for some users, and people are encouraged to conserve water and limit irrigation, especially midday during the hot summer months.
The local population also has a history of getting involved when the city has explored ways to create a water buffer beyond the half-day backup. In 2016, 10 entities sued the city for applying for storage rights on the two waterways.
The lawsuit was settled when the city agreed to apply to have its storage rights moved elsewhere, including potential sites city-owned land in the Woody Creek area, the Aspen Golf Course, and Vagneur Gravel Quarry.
Hunter said the city is aware of the public’s environmental concerns when it comes to things like damming or diverting natural waterways. He said the planning process will include questions about community values as human and environmental needs are balanced.
“If you are not a water provider, it's really easy to say, ‘Keep every drop of water in the river.’ Then you still go home and expect the shower to turn on and your water to fill up your camelback. It’s hard, and it’s going to get harder,” he said.
He said the planning process will be a holistic view of ways to manage the water supply, demand, quality and environmental protections.
“The last thing [the city] or I want to see is drying up any creeks or rivers. I think we will go above and beyond to protect the environment,” Hunter said. “If you start dewatering creeks and other things of that nature, you are taking away from the reason we all moved here.”
The integrated water resources planning process began last year when Tyler Christoff, director of Aspen Utilities, and his team gave a report to the Aspen City Council. He said the outcomes of the long-term plan will include recommendations for increasing reliability and for management and investment decisions for water infrastructure projects moving forward.
“This is a critically important project that allows us to put plans in place to leave the same vibrant and resilient community resource we enjoy now for future generations,” he said through a city press release.
The city has contracted with Carollo Engineers to conduct the planning process. Project Manager John Rehring said communities need to take a long-term approach because of the complexities of creating and maintaining water infrastructure.
"Water projects can take many years to plan, permit, design and implement, so it's critical to take a long-range view of future water needs and how to meet them in a way that truly reflects the community's values," he said.
It also helps to be prepared because, whereas Aspen’s water supply is weakest, there exist unpredictable incidents. Two years ago, avalanches in both Castle and Maroon Creek valleys threatened infrastructure along the waterway that the city utilities team was able to address immediately to keep the water supply from being broken and blocked.
“The big thing is, you don't want to have a wildfire — as just one of many potential vulnerabilities — and then try to figure it out on the fly,” Hunter said.
And, as prepared as the city will try to be, he also said the plan will need to be flexible. Experts’ understanding of climate change, another threat to the system, is ever-evolving.
“Climate science is changing almost daily,” he said. “We don't want to be locked into a 50-year water plan that — at the time, in 2020 — we were using this climate science, and then in 2025, we are learning more things. So we want to be able to adapt.”
He said, too, that any long-range plan will have to consider partnerships and the many other jurisdictions and states that also have claims to Western water and similar threats of growing populations and increased incidents of natural disasters.
“It involves all of us. Aspen can’t cut out a little chunk of water to protect Aspen. It’s got to be collaborative,” he said. “It’s a shared resource and it benefits us all, together.”
Those interested can sign up for tonight’s virtual meeting and find more information about the 50-year water plan through the city’s Community Voice website.